Community comes together to raise $13K at Hike for Hospice

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — More than 140 community members gathered at Grace Community Church for Ohio’s Hospice 34th-annual Hike for Hospice fundraiser, despite April’s chilly weather. The event, which featured a memorial walk, car show, food trucks, and entertainment, raised $13,000 to support hospice care and grief support services for those facing end of life in the area.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of community support at this year’s Hike for Hospice,” said Candis Conley, event coordinator. “The funds raised will allow us to continue providing superior care and services to our patients and their families, regardless of ability to pay. It will also support our bereavement programs which provide grief support to anyone in the community at no cost.”

Highlights of the event included a moving performance of the national anthem by McKenna Brown, a sendoff by bagpiper Chris Paisley, and a unique car show by the Dragin’ Angels Car Club. Attendees also enjoyed coffee and pastries from the Carried Away Cafe truck and burgers from Becker’s SMASH-tastic Burgers.

“Although the weather was chilly, the warmth and generosity of our community shone through,” said a spokesperson for Ohio’s Hospice. “It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones.”

Ohio’s Hospice thanks the Washington Court House Fire Department for capturing a group photo of the hikers, as well as the many volunteers and sponsors who made this event possible. Plans are already underway for next year’s 35th anniversary event, with the goal of making an even greater impact for families facing end of life in Fayette County.

To learn more about Ohio’s Hospice and how you can support its mission, visit OhiosHospice.org or call 800-653-4490.

Ohio’s Hospice is a mission-driven, not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider serving throughout Ohio committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Members of Ohio’s Hospice share the values of serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect and caring; attending to the social, physical and spiritual needs of each person it is privileged to serve; preserving and enhancing patient dignity; celebrating the life of each individual it serves; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities it serves.

Affiliates of Ohio’s Hospice now serve more than 60 Ohio counties with hospice, palliative and supportive care services.