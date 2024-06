Chamber welcomes Evergreen Apartments

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Evergreen Apartments as its newest chamber member. Rocky Glacier Properties acquired Evergreen’s 48 units of one and two bedroom apartments, located off Dunbar Court, nestled in a serene neighborhood with easy access to shopping and dining, offering residents a perfect blend of comfort and convenience. Pictured: Mike Ballard, Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Tony Sanor (Fay Co OSU Ext.), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Cristina Zamora, Edwin Zamora Jr., Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Kirstie Kocacay (Merchants Natl Bank), Edwin Zamora Sr. Diego Funes, Monica Matthews, Kathy & Dan Dean (previous owners), Walter Zamora Sr., Walter Zamora Jr., Tom Hawk, Courtney Haw, Halona McCracken, and Joel Menken (WCHO).

Submitted photo