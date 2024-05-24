Mossbarger presents checks to Hands of Christ, Fayette Food Pantry

Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger recently presented two local food pantries with checks from a case that Ohio Attorney General David Yost had filed against Dollar General Stores throughout Ohio on pricing inaccuracies.
Hands of Christ Street Ministry and Fayette Food Pantry received the checks.
Locally, the Dollar General stores had very low in-compliance and have been compliant since the lawsuit, according to Mossbarger.
Mossbarger said she was greatly appreciative of Yost in spreading this settlement throughout all the counties in Ohio. The hope is that the other food pantries in the area can prosper from the same if any other funds become available.