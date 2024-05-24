Blue Lions compete at first day of Regional meet

Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell competed in the preliminary race of the 100-meter dash during day one of the DII Region 7 track meet at Muskingum University on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Lady Lion Aysha Haney led off the 4 x 200-meter relay during day one of the DII Region 7 track meet at Muskingum University on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Washington’s Jordyn Gray hands the baton to Lydia Mootispaw in the preliminary race of the 4 x 200-meter relay during day one of the DII Region 7 track meet at Muskingum University on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Blue Lion Garrett Rickman passes the baton to Gabe Perez in the preliminary race of the 4 x 100-meter relay during day one of the DII Region 7 track meet at Muskingum University on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Washington High School sophomore Avah Ruggles goes over the bar in the high jump at the Division II Regional track meet at Muskingum University Thursday, May 23, 2024. She duplicated her personal best, going over the bar at 4’ 10”. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington senior Mason Coffman (center) runs between Aden Zumock of Barnesville and Lukas Gilland of Sandy Valley in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash at the Division II Regional Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Muskingum University in New Concord. Coffman is in the finals today in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and he will be anchoring the 4 x 100-meter relay.

NEW CONCORD — The Washington Blue Lions were well-represented at the Division II Regional track meet here at Muskingum University Thursday, May 23.

Washington had nine student-athletes (not including any alternates) competing in eight events.

The Blue Lions had Mason Coffman in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and he anchored the 4 x 100-meter relay.

The other members of the relay were Garrett Rickman, Gabe Perez and Andrew Young.

Coffman was second-fastest in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 11.03.

He was second-fastest in the 200-meter dash prelims with a time of 22.25.

The 4 x 100-meter relay was fifth-fastest to advance to the finals in a time of 43.49.

Young also competed in the long jump Thursday, placing 10th with a leap of 19’ 4 1/2”.

Rickman competed in the 200-meter dash Thursday. He was 14th with a time of 23.54.

Young is seeded No. 13 in the high jump Saturday at 5’ 10”.

Kierstyn Mitchell was in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and anchored the 4 x 200-meter relay.

Comprising the rest of that relay were Aysha Haney, Jordyn Gray and Lydia Mootispaw.

Mitchell was 12th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23.

She was 11th in the 200-meter dash, recording a time of 26.81.

Haney was 16th in the 200 with a time of 27.41.

The 4 x 200-meter relay team advanced to the finals with the eighth-fastest time of 1:50.56.

Haney is seeded 14th in the long jump at 16’ 2”.

Avah Ruggles was 15th in the high jump, equaling her personal best height of 4’ 10”.

“Avah equaled her personal and season best,” Washington coach Louis Reid said. “She has been able to achieve (4’ 10”) twice this season. Her hard work and dedication to the high jump has really helped her get to this point. And even so much more, her positive attitude. The right attitude helps you get here.

“Last week at the District, under horrendous conditions, when other jumpers shut down, she actually locked in and focused,” Reid said. “She calls herself a cold-weather jumper, but I beg to differ. Today it’s pretty hot out and she was able to clear 4’ 10”. I couldn’t be more proud of Avah. And she’s got two more years when she can get back here.”

It was an eye-opening experience for Ruggles’ first time at the Regionals.

“It feels so unreal,” Ruggles said. “It doesn’t feel like reality being here as a sophomore. I started jumping as a freshman. I’m very proud of myself to get 4’ 10”, but, hopefully next year I’ll be able to go a little further here. There are so many good people here, so many good girls, it’s just a pleasure to be here.”

Field events begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at Muskingum.

Track event finals start at 12:30 p.m.