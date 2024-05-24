A simple recipe for cookouts, celebrations

Hello!

It’s that time of year that cookouts, celebrations, and family get-togethers are in full swing.

Then comes the age-old question, well what do I bring to the cookout/celebration? With so many options, it’s hard to decide, because you don’t want to bring something that everyone else is going to bring.

I believe that potatoes are always a good choice. Most people love potatoes. There never seems to be a pasta shortage at any of these events, so I tend to think outside the box.

Typically, I will bring a dessert and a side dish. This week’s recipe is one of my favorites. Did I happen to mention that this dish is worthy of the famous “Sunday dinner table?” It’s sure been on our Sunday dinner table many, many times.

This recipe is super simple. I will typically make this the night before and bake it before I have to leave the next day for the event. So, there’s no hurrying around to get it all mixed, just throw it in the oven and it’s soon ready to go.

This recipe calls for bacon. I will just get the real bacon bits in a jar and throw them in. But it’s whatever you have on hand that will work. I also don’t always keep the frozen shredded hash brown potatoes on hand, if I don’t have them, I just run some potatoes through the food processer, and they work just as well. You might want to cover this dish with foil if you shred your own and bake it with a cover for about ½ hour, then take your cover off and bake another ½ hour to 45 minutes.

Also, you can cut the calorie count in this by using fat free sour cream and reduced fat cheddar cheese. It won’t compromise the taste of this dish.

Crack Potatoes

2 (16-ounce) containers of sour cream

2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese, shredded.

1 ½ cups bacon, cooked, chopped.

1 (1 ounce) envelopes powdered ranch dressing mix

1 (32 ounce) bag frozen shredded has brown potatoes

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Lightly coat a 9×13 pan with cooking spray.

3. In a large bowl, combine the sour cream, the cheese, the bacon, and the ranch mix.

4. Gently stir the hash brown into the bacon mixture and mix well.

5. Pour the bacon mixture into the prepared pan.

6. Bake the potatoes, uncovered, until cooked through, melty and bubbly, about 45 minutes to an hour.

7. Serve the potatoes hot.

Enjoy!