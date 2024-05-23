Epifano recognized for calligraphy at national competition

Luisa Epifano, a Fayette Christian School sophomore, received third place in the art category for calligraphy at the 46-annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition held at Bob Jones University in Greenville, SC, on April 9-11. Approximately 1,800 students along with their sponsors from 33 states participated in the AACS National Competition, having captured top honors in their state contests. The students, representing 188 Christian high schools, competed in 76 categories in the five basic areas of Bible, music, speech, art, and academics.

Submitted photo