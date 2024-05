WCH Grace Methodist Church partners with Hands of Christ Ministry. (L-R) Lori Bowen, Pastor Matt Brookes, and Mindy Massie. Gail Allen | Record-Herald photo

WCH Grace Methodist Church is partnering with Hands of Christ Ministry to include an annual financial donation, as well as seeking volunteer opportunities to help at their Elm Street location and their clothing outlet on Court Street, and ministering to others.

Lori Bowen said there will be a community outreach dinner on June 1 held at the Mahan Building by the Hands of Christ Ministry. The dinner is free for those the entity helps, but you must obtain a ticket from the Elm Street location.