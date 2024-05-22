Upcoming events at Fayette Co. Public Health

Ashley Roberts, Fayette County Public Health Director of Nursing and 4-H Advisor, prepares for the upcoming head lice checks for 4-H camp. FCPH nurses will provide these for campers at no cost. Your child will receive documentation to submit to the camp staff. The checks are by walk-in only from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, and Wednesday, May 29. Submitted photo

Head Lice Checks for 4-H Camp

It’s almost that time of the year – 4-H camp is coming!

Fayette County Public Health nurses can provide a head lice check for your camper at no cost. Your child will receive documentation that they can submit to the camp staff.

Dates and times: Walk-in on Tuesday, May 28, or Wednesday, May 29, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Converse with a Nurse

“Converse with a Nurse” is a short educational session about healthy living followed by questions and answers. The program ends with walking or light exercise. Darci Moore, Certified Nurse Practitioner, and Janessa Williamson, RN, CLS lead these sessions. There is no cost and this is open to anyone 18 or older.

This program is perfect for beginners who want to start being more active with light to moderate activity, or for anyone who would like to find support and encouragement for healthier living.

The next session is Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St., Washington C.H. For more information, contact Janessa Williamson, RN, at 740-335-5910.

Safe Sitter

The Safe Sitter class is designed to teach students going into sixth, seventh, and eighth grades certain skills they need to stay home with younger siblings or babysit other children.

The one-day course covers safety skills including indoor, outdoor, online, and personal safety; childcare skills including child development and behavior management; first aid and rescue skills including injury prevention and management, choking rescue, and CPR; and life and business skills including screening jobs and setting fees.

There is a choice of two sessions – June 11 or July 9. The class is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and students are asked to pack their lunch. The cost is $50. Each student will receive a cinch bag with their handbook, flashlight, and a Band-Aid dispenser to take with them to babysit.

Registration forms must be completed and returned to Fayette County Public Health by June 3 or your child will be unable to participate. Begin the registration process by calling 740-355-5910.

For more information on programs at Fayette County Public Health, call us at 740-335-5910 or visit our website at faycohd.org.