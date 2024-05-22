Back-to-Back-to-Back!

The Washington Blue Lions celebrated winning their third District Championship in a row as they defeated the Jackson Ironmen by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Bob Wren Stadium in Athens. (standing, l-r); Head coach Brian Yeazel, Sam Lotz, Cayden Dossenbach, Will Miller, Cooper Robertson, Gavin Coffman, John Wall, Evan Lynch, Bryce Yeazel, Aden Osborne, Kylen Eskins, Jakob Hoosier, Logan Krape, Hunter Hinkley, Bryson Heath, assistant coach Scot Flowers and assistant coach Aaron Robertson. Photos by Mary Kay West Blue Lion senior Evan Lynch was marvelous on the mound, helping his team win their third straight District Championship in a row as they defeated the Jackson Ironmen by a score of 3-1 on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at Bob Wren Stadium in Athens. Photos by Mary Kay West

ATHENS — For the third year in a row, the Washington Blue Lions (16-8) will be heading to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating Jackson (23-4) 3-1 in the DII Southeast District Championship on Wednesday evening at Bob Wren Stadium.

The Frontier Athletic Conference champion Ironmen had defeated Washington twice earlier in the season by scores of 5-2 and 11-5. The old adage stating that it is hard to beat a team three times in one season proved to be true on this night, as the Blue Lions would come away with the victory.

It took some misfortune at the hands of Jackson, and an outstanding pitching performance from senior Evan Lynch to punch their ticket to the Regional Semifinals.

Lynch pitched six innings, allowing one run on just four hits with two walks and six strikeouts on 102 pitches.

Sophomore Sam Lotz pitched a flawless final inning in relief, allowing no runs or hits on just nine pitches.

2024 FAC Player of the Year Gaven Jones suffered the loss on the mound for the Ironmen. He worked all seven innings, allowing three runs (none earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts on 120 pitches.

Washington was retired in order to start the game.

Jackson scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Ryan Seimetz singled and later advanced to second on a ground out from Nolan Johnson. Jones then singled to left field to score Seimetz.

The Blue Lions saw their first base runner of the game in the top of the second inning as Lotz led off with a single to center field. Unfortunately, the next three batters were unable to advance him any further as the top half of the inning came to a close.

Aden Osborne laced a two-out triple in the top of the third inning, but the next batter grounded out to end the scoring threat.

In the top of the fourth inning, John Wall led off with a single to left field and Lotz followed with a single to center field to put two runners on with no outs. Lynch laid down a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position with one away. Will Miller popped out to center field next, and while Wall thought about tagging up from third, he would eventually retreat back to third base. Cooper Robertson was up next and grounded out to end the inning.

After Lynch retired the side in order in the bottom of the fourth, Jones would return the favor by striking out the side in the top of the fifth. Lynch would retire the side in order yet again in the bottom of the fifth.

The top of the sixth inning is where the aforementioned misfortune for the Ironmen comes into play.

After Bryce Yeazel grounded out to begin the inning, Wall hit a soft line drive to center field. As Wall reached first base, he began to turn around and head toward his dugout, assuming the ball was caught by the sure-handed senior for Jackson. First base coach Aaron Robertson informed Wall that the ball had been dropped, giving the Blue Lion senior new life. Lotz would strike out next for the second out of the inning. On the ensuing at-bat, Lynch crushed a ball to deep center field that again hit off of the glove of the Ironmen center fielder. Wall was able to score and Lynch raced around the bases, stopping at third. Miller responded with a double down the line in left field which scored Lynch and gave Washington a 2-1 lead. Robertson looked to continue the rally, but would hit a routine fly ball to center field. In an astonishing series of events, the ball was dropped by the center fielder for a third time in the same inning, and Miller was able to get home to make it 3-1. After the play, the young man for the Ironmen jogged over to his dugout and requested a new glove before trotting back out to his position. Seimetz made an excellent catch at shortstop on a screaming line drive from Coffman on the next at-bat to end the top half of the sixth.

For the third straight inning, Lynch would retire Jackson in order.

The Blue Lions were looking for insurance runs in the top of the seventh as Wall and Yeazel had back-to-back two-out singles, but the next batter was retired to end the threat.

This brought the Ironmen to the plate for their last at-bats, and Washington found themselves just three outs from a District title.

Lynch would walk the first batter and hit the second, putting two runners on with no outs in the inning. Head Coach Brian Yeazel decided to go to the mound and pull Lynch from the game and replace him with Lotz. Jackson attempted to advance both runners with a sacrifice bunt, but the ball went right back to Lotz who threw the ball to Yeazel at third to get the lead runner out. The next batter hit a ground ball to Yeazel, who was able to touch the third base bag to get the lead runner out once again. The final batter of the game hit a pop fly that was caught by Osborne to end the game and secure the victory.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, Wall was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Lotz was 2-for-4.

Lynch was 1-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

Miller was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Osborne was 1-for-4 with a triple.

Yeazel was 1-for-4.

Washington (17-8) advances to the Regional Semifinal on Thursday, May 30 where they will take on the Waverly Tigers at 2 p.m. back at Bob Wren Stadium. Waverly defeated Miami Trace 7-2 on Wednesday to win the other DII Southeast District Championship.