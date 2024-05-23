Photos by Chris Hoppes Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers Waverly wins District title, 7-2 over Panthers

ATHENS — Hopes were high for the Miami Trace Panthers on a return trip to Ohio University Wednesday, May 22.

The baseball team was playing for the program’s first District championship in 12 seasons.

On Tuesday, the Panthers took on the Sheridan Generals in the semifinals and won that game, 3-1.

Wednesday, the Panthers faced the Waverly Tigers and, unfortunately, things simply did not go Miami Trace’s way.

The Tigers took advantage of four Miami Trace errors and won the game, 7-2.

In Wednesday’s first District championship game, the Washington Blue Lions faced the Jackson Ironmen for the third time this season.

Jackson, Washington and Miami Trace represent half of the Frontier Athletic Conference. During the regular season, Jackson won the FAC, going 10-0.

Washington made a breakthrough, scoring three runs in the sixth inning to post a 3-1 victory.

Washington will take on Waverly in the Regional semifinals Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. back at Ohio University and Bob Wren Stadium.

Miami Trace hosted Waverly on April 5, a game the Tigers won, 10-4.

The Panthers end the 2024 season with a record of 16-9. Miami Trace placed second in the FAC, going 7-3.

Waverly improves to 18-11.

Brady Armstrong started for the Panthers and took the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings with seven hits and seven runs, only one of which was earned. He walked four batters and struck out six.

Cam Morton pitched 1.1 innings for Miami Trace, with three strikeouts.

T. Malone was the winning pitcher for Waverly. He pitched a complete game with six hits and two runs (both earned). He walked one batter and struck out three.

Certainly not the hardest thrower the Panthers faced this season, Malone was successful in getting Miami Trace batters to hit the ball up in the air.

Waverly’s defense was pretty solid, with just one error.

The Tigers’ center fielder, Creed Smith, robbed Miami Trace’s Jameson Hyer of a hit in the second inning when he came running in and made a diving catch of a sinking liner.

A defensive highlight for the Panthers came from Gaige Stuckey in left field. He ranged far into the left-center alley and extended to make a fine play on a ball that seemed to have extra bases written all over it by the batter, Smith. That play came in the fourth inning.

Waverly got the scoring underway in the top of the first.

Smith led off with a single and soon stole second.

L.T. Jordan singled to center, putting the first two batters on the corners.

Jordan stole second and then two errors on the next batted ball allowed all three runners to score.

Malone retired the first seven batters he faced.

With one out in the bottom of the third, Konnor May came up with the Panthers’ first hit, a single to center.

Then, with two away, Stuckey had an infield hit, diving safely into first base.

Austin Brown followed with a single that scored May to make it 3-1.

As they would do on two occasions after Miami Trace scored, Waverly would respond.

Tanner Nichols drew a one-out walk, which was followed by the aforementioned running catch in the gap by Stuckey.

Miami Trace had its third error of the game at this point, with Nichols scoring.

Jase Hurd drove in the fifth run for Waverly with a single.

In the bottom of the fourth, Evan Colegrove had an infield hit.

An error on the throw by the pitcher moved Colegrove to second. It appeared that Colegrove was impeded momentarily as he was trying to advance to second.

In any event, Colegrove had to settle for second base.

After the first out was recorded, Justin Robinson advanced Colegrove to third on a ground out, but he was stranded there.

In the bottom of the fifth, May led off with a double to right.

Two outs later, May stole third. He scored on a single to right by Brown, his second RBI of the game.

It was 5-2 in favor of the Tigers after five innings.

Waverly put two more runs on the board in the top of the sixth.

With one out, there was a walk to Smith, who stole second.

With two away, Hunter Hauck had an RBI single that made it 6-2.

Miami Trace had its fourth error of the game, allowing a Waverly runner to take an extra base.

With two away, a wild pitch plated the seventh run for the Tigers.

Miami Trace went out in order in the bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh for the Panthers, with one out and a runner on first, the runner took off for second and the batter hit a line drive right back to the pitcher, who tossed to first for the game-ending double play.

There followed a ceremony in which all the players received medals and the teams were presented their respective trophies.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Gaige Stuckey, 1-4; Austin Brown, 2-3, 2 rbi, 2 sb; Brady Armstrong, 0-3; Evan Colegrove, 1-3; Jameson Hyer, 0-2, 1 bb; Justin Robinson, 0-3; Cam Morton, 0-3; Konnor May, 2-3, 1 2b, 1 sb, 2 runs; Austin Boedeker, 0-2, hbp.

Offensively for Waverly: Creed Smith, 1-2, 2 runs, 2 bb; L.T. Jordan, 2-4, 2 runs; Jase Hurd, 1-3, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Hunter Hauck, 2-4, 1 rbi; B. Nichols, 0-4; Quinton Hurd, 0-3; J. Morton, 0-4; Will Armstrong, 1-4; Tanner Nichols, 0-2, 1 bb, 1 run.

RHE

W 300 202 0 — 7 7 1

MT 001 010 0 — 2 6 4