Williams named Ohio EMIS Professional of the Year

Reggie Williams with her family and friends at the OAEP awards. From left to right, Jay Bloomer, Michaela Sanderson, Reggie Williams, and Billy Williams. Submitted photos Reggie Williams received these awards as the recipient of the EMIS Professional of the Year award from the Ohio Association of EMIS Professionals (OAEP).

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington Court House City Schools proudly announces Reggie Williams, the district’s Education Management Information System (EMIS) Coordinator, as the recipient of the EMIS Professional of the Year award from the Ohio Association of EMIS Professionals (OAEP).

Williams’ dedication to data management and education excellence has earned her recognition not only within the district but also statewide.

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey commended Williams for her invaluable contributions to the district.

“Reggie Williams plays a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of our data management systems,” said Dr. Bailey. “Her commitment to excellence directly benefits our students, our taxpayers, and the community as a whole.”

Williams’ expertise in managing EMIS has far-reaching implications for the district. As EMIS coordinator, she oversees the collection, analysis, and reporting of essential education data. This data serves as the foundation for critical decisions related to funding allocation, policy-making, and program evaluation.

“Reggie’s meticulous attention to detail ensures that our district remains compliant with state and federal reporting requirements,” remarked Dr. Bailey. “Her efforts directly impact our ability to secure funding and resources necessary to support our students’ academic success.”

Moreover, Williams’ role extends beyond data management; she is a key partner in advancing educational initiatives for the Blue Lions. Her insights gleaned from EMIS data analysis inform strategic planning, resource allocation, and program development. This data-driven approach enables WCHCS to identify areas for improvement and implement targeted interventions to support student achievement.

“Reggie’s dedication to continuous improvement aligns with our district’s commitment to excellence,” emphasized Dr. Bailey. “Her work ensures that every decision we make is informed by reliable data, ultimately benefitting our students and community.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Williams is known for her collaborative spirit and willingness to support colleagues across the district. Her expertise and guidance have empowered educators and administrators to leverage data effectively to drive student success.

“Reggie’s leadership and expertise are invaluable assets to our district,” affirmed Dr. Bailey. “Her recognition as EMIS Professional of the Year is a testament to her unwavering dedication and the positive impact she has on our students, our taxpayers, and our community.”

The inscription on the clock presented by OAEP reads: “Our achievements are shaped by the terrain of our lives and the strength of the foundations we set. In building the life we’ve imagined, we must be true to our beliefs, dare to be ethical, an strive to be honorable. For integrity is the highest ground to which we can aspire.”

Established by law in 1989, the Education Management Information System provides the architecture and standards for reporting data to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW). According to ODEW, EMIS is a statewide data collection system for Ohio’s primary and secondary education, including demographic information, attendance, course information, financial data, and test results.

As WCHCS celebrates Williams’ achievement, her commitment to excellence continues to inspire colleagues and stakeholders alike, reinforcing the district’s mission to provide every student with the tools they need to engage, inspire, and grow.