18-year-old accused of assaulting pregnant woman

Sabree-Williams

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — An 18-year-old has been charged with domestic violence for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

On the morning of May 15, the Washington C.H. Police Department was called to the scene on a report of an assault. The alleged victim told police that her live-in boyfriend — identified as Anaiahs G. Sabree-Williams — assaulted her by biting her left cheek, striking her several times in the head and throwing her to the floor and striking her several more times, according to reports.

The reported victim advised that Sabree-Williams then departed the residence, and she went to an emergency room for treatment due to being nine weeks pregnant.

Sabree-Williams was charged with fifth-degree felony domestic violence and third-degree felony strangulation. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $10,000 bond.