The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded April 5
Allison Weaver to Laura and Anthony Daniels, 1030 Lewis St., consideration amount $190,000.
Melissa Hawk to Christopher A. Matheny, property on Post Road NE, consideration amount $45,000.
Recorded April 8
Sandra S. Beck to Brandon and Colleen Flayler, 9325 RT 207, consideration amount $259,800.
Recorded April 9
Alec and Ellyse Sparkman to Tammy J. Kingery, 530 Waverly Ave., consideration amount $242,500.
Jon Heidler to Caden Sweitzer and Zoe Fierman, 920 Sycamore St., consideration amount $160,000.
Recorded April 10
North Plaza Investments LLC to Pearl Downtown LLC, 420 E. Court St., consideration amount $135,000.
Recorded April 11
James Perrill Trust and Maxel Farm Trust to Robert L. Peterson Trust, 133.092 acres and 22.9594 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $1,272,200.
James Perrill Trust and Maxel Farm Trust to Robert L. Peterson Trust, 133.092 acres and 22.9594 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $636,100.
Connie Bauman to Martin and Deana Rennison, 3864 Main St. SE, consideration amount $20,400.
Recorded April 12
Michael B. Hawkins to Alec and Ellyse Sparkman, 2633 Stringtown Road, consideration amount $260,000.
Dan and Barbara Summers to ADS Homes LLC, 1260 RT 38 NE, consideration amount $80,000.
Barbara Straight to Shannon Szczerbiak, 13733 Old RT 35 NW, consideration amount $175,000.
Christopher and Sherry Garinger to Dis-Tran Steel LLC, 1717 Old RT 35 SE, consideration amount $50,000.
Recorded April 15
MJ Flips Columbus LLC to Kyle and Lori Wilson, 704 S. North St., consideration amount $74,000.
Amber Lowry to Hayden Pavey and Natalie Thomas, 140 McDowell St., consideration amount $111,000.
Friendly Homes LLP to Alyssa Hignite and Taylor Welch, 917 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $219,900.
Aaron and Megan McKinney to James and Kayley Turner, 4485 Hedge Ct., consideration amount $173,000.
Recorded April 17
Bryson Laytart to Fifth Third Bank, 1010 Rawlings St., consideration amount $85,100.
Darrell Wagner Estate to Jordan and Kaitlyn Beechler, 1773 York Road, consideration amount $165,900.
Recorded April 18
McNeil Holding of Southern Ohio LLC to Billie Jo Madden, 1023 Center St., consideration amount $67,500.
McNeil Holding of Southern Ohio LLC to Billie Jo Madden, 1020 Yeoman St., consideration amount $47,500.
Douglas and Alicia Anthony to Duane and Leverne Martin, 376 Wesley Chapel Road NW, consideration amount $360,000.
Recorded April 22
Ruth Self Estate to Dan and Barbara Summers, 632 Glenn Ave., consideration amount $125,000.
Greg and Alice Puckett to Clinton Black, 312 S. North St., consideration amount $40,000.
Lewis and Nicole Myers to Matthew and Christina Sturgeon, 865 Peddicord Ave., consideration amount $245,000.
Recorded April 23
Artie Duffy Estate to Brookside Acres LLC, 704 E. Market St., consideration amount $29,000.
Jesse and April Penwell to Barry Briggs, 813 Clinton Ave., consideration amount $246,000.
Recorded April 24
Aaron Kness to Darrell and Lisa Birt, 38 Allen Ave., consideration amount $179,900.
Michael and Kristin Leonard to Lisa Dunn and Aaron Armbrust, 404 Rawlings St., consideration amount $415,000.
Angela Mellott to Allison Weaver and Louis Reid, 323 N. Hinde St., consideration amount $231,700.
Denny Eubanks to Sharon Smith and James Lipman, 10.276 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $35,000.
High Acres Oakwood Limited to Randy and Sharon Medley, 437 Old Springfield Road, consideration amount $70,000.
R & A Corp to Washington Court House Shell Inc., 352 W. Court St., consideration amount $375,000.