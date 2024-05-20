Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded April 5

Allison Weaver to Laura and Anthony Daniels, 1030 Lewis St., consideration amount $190,000.

Melissa Hawk to Christopher A. Matheny, property on Post Road NE, consideration amount $45,000.

Recorded April 8

Sandra S. Beck to Brandon and Colleen Flayler, 9325 RT 207, consideration amount $259,800.

Recorded April 9

Alec and Ellyse Sparkman to Tammy J. Kingery, 530 Waverly Ave., consideration amount $242,500.

Jon Heidler to Caden Sweitzer and Zoe Fierman, 920 Sycamore St., consideration amount $160,000.

Recorded April 10

North Plaza Investments LLC to Pearl Downtown LLC, 420 E. Court St., consideration amount $135,000.

Recorded April 11

James Perrill Trust and Maxel Farm Trust to Robert L. Peterson Trust, 133.092 acres and 22.9594 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $1,272,200.

James Perrill Trust and Maxel Farm Trust to Robert L. Peterson Trust, 133.092 acres and 22.9594 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $636,100.

Connie Bauman to Martin and Deana Rennison, 3864 Main St. SE, consideration amount $20,400.

Recorded April 12

Michael B. Hawkins to Alec and Ellyse Sparkman, 2633 Stringtown Road, consideration amount $260,000.

Dan and Barbara Summers to ADS Homes LLC, 1260 RT 38 NE, consideration amount $80,000.

Barbara Straight to Shannon Szczerbiak, 13733 Old RT 35 NW, consideration amount $175,000.

Christopher and Sherry Garinger to Dis-Tran Steel LLC, 1717 Old RT 35 SE, consideration amount $50,000.

Recorded April 15

MJ Flips Columbus LLC to Kyle and Lori Wilson, 704 S. North St., consideration amount $74,000.

Amber Lowry to Hayden Pavey and Natalie Thomas, 140 McDowell St., consideration amount $111,000.

Friendly Homes LLP to Alyssa Hignite and Taylor Welch, 917 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $219,900.

Aaron and Megan McKinney to James and Kayley Turner, 4485 Hedge Ct., consideration amount $173,000.

Recorded April 17

Bryson Laytart to Fifth Third Bank, 1010 Rawlings St., consideration amount $85,100.

Darrell Wagner Estate to Jordan and Kaitlyn Beechler, 1773 York Road, consideration amount $165,900.

Recorded April 18

McNeil Holding of Southern Ohio LLC to Billie Jo Madden, 1023 Center St., consideration amount $67,500.

McNeil Holding of Southern Ohio LLC to Billie Jo Madden, 1020 Yeoman St., consideration amount $47,500.

Douglas and Alicia Anthony to Duane and Leverne Martin, 376 Wesley Chapel Road NW, consideration amount $360,000.

Recorded April 22

Ruth Self Estate to Dan and Barbara Summers, 632 Glenn Ave., consideration amount $125,000.

Greg and Alice Puckett to Clinton Black, 312 S. North St., consideration amount $40,000.

Lewis and Nicole Myers to Matthew and Christina Sturgeon, 865 Peddicord Ave., consideration amount $245,000.

Recorded April 23

Artie Duffy Estate to Brookside Acres LLC, 704 E. Market St., consideration amount $29,000.

Jesse and April Penwell to Barry Briggs, 813 Clinton Ave., consideration amount $246,000.

Recorded April 24

Aaron Kness to Darrell and Lisa Birt, 38 Allen Ave., consideration amount $179,900.

Michael and Kristin Leonard to Lisa Dunn and Aaron Armbrust, 404 Rawlings St., consideration amount $415,000.

Angela Mellott to Allison Weaver and Louis Reid, 323 N. Hinde St., consideration amount $231,700.

Denny Eubanks to Sharon Smith and James Lipman, 10.276 acres in Perry Twp., consideration amount $35,000.

High Acres Oakwood Limited to Randy and Sharon Medley, 437 Old Springfield Road, consideration amount $70,000.

R & A Corp to Washington Court House Shell Inc., 352 W. Court St., consideration amount $375,000.