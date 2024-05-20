MT Elementary recognized for outstanding literacy achievements

Miami Trace Elementary School has been honored as a runner-up in the Read Live School of the Year contest for its sustained growth in reading fluency and comprehension over the past decade — demonstrating remarkable literacy progress even during the pandemic.

“Through its dedication to literacy education and effective implementation of Read Naturally’s Read Live program, Miami Trace Elementary has empowered students to develop confidence in their reading abilities and cultivate a love for learning. Students who once struggled with reading are now reading confidently, demonstrating the transformative impact of effective literacy interventions,” stated a news release.

Schools across North America have been recognized in the 2024 Read Live School of the Year awards for their effective use of Read Naturally’s Read Live program to achieve significant gains in student literacy. Celebrating these schools aims to unite communities around educational success.

This year’s awards spotlight a variety of schools that have excelled at using the Read Live program to enhance literacy in both English and Spanish, meet diverse student needs, build students’ self-confidence in reading, and demonstrate measurable gains on assessments and standardized tests.

Miami Trace Elementary School has been using Read Live for 12 years, and the program has been “a transformative tool” in the school’s literacy initiatives. In her nomination, district administrator Kylie Lanman shares powerful insight from curriculum director Nicole Fatica-Mavis: “Over the past decade, amidst the trials brought forth by the pandemic, we have continued to witness remarkable growth and progress among our students, thanks to Read Live. We wholeheartedly endorse Read Live and its potential to empower students across all school districts.”

In the the nomination, Fatica-Mavis shared:

“Located in southeast Ohio, Miami Trace Local School District prides itself on fostering educational excellence in our rural community. With a student body of approximately 2,500 learners, we are committed to nurturing a love for learning and ensuring every child reaches their fullest potential.

“For over a decade, Read Live has played a vital role in our teaching and learning processes at Miami Trace Elementary School. Recognizing the importance of reading fluency in laying the foundation for academic success, we embarked on a journey to address the needs of our students. Witnessing numerous challenges faced by our young readers, we sought a solution that would not only enhance fluency but also encourage a passion for reading.

“Through the support of our administrators and teachers, Read Live has proven to be a transformative tool in our literacy initiatives. Over the past decade, amidst the trials brought forth by the pandemic, we have continued to witness remarkable growth and progress among our students, thanks to Read Live. We wholeheartedly endorse Read Live and its potential to empower students across all school districts.”

To learn more about Miami Trace Elementary’s success, please visit Miami Trace Elementary School :: Read Naturally, Inc.