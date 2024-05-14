Washington FFA attends state convention

Members of the Washington Great Oaks FFA chapter recently visited the 96th-annual Ohio FFA State Convention. (Standing, l-r); Washington High School Assistant Principal Scott Landrum, Joel Buyer, Conner Mickle, Calee Ellars, Randon Stolzenburg, Bristen Miller, and advisor Aaron Miller. Not pictured: Taylor Wiggins. Courtesy photo

COLUMBUS — On Thursday and Friday, May 2 and 3, the Washington Great Oaks FFA chapter visited the 96th-annual Ohio FFA State Convention.

Members that attended the event were president Randon Stolzenburg, vice president Calee Ellars, Bristen Miller, Taylor Wiggins, Joel Buyer, Conner Mickle and advisor of the chapter Aaron Miller.

The first day that the chapter was there, they attended the first session where Stolzenburg and Aaron Miller walked across the stage to accept the new chapter award. They then listened to a public speaker who spoke about how to overcome pain. After that, they went on to explore around the convention and meet new people along the way.

Stolzenburg and Ellars then went to vote on the following year’s state officers for the state convention.

On the second day of the convention, the members took a trip to the OSU greenhouse facility where they received a tour of the greenhouse and learned about what they grow and the benefits. They also learned tips about growing plants in a greenhouse such as environment control and other controlling factors like temperature. The chapter then headed back to the second session where member Taylor Wiggins sang in the FFA state choir.

In all, the members had a great time and learned many new things along the way, and they are very excited to attend again next year.