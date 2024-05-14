Big Blue Bus set to return May 29

The WCHCS Big Blue Bus will be back in action this summer. Courtesy photo

Featuring a hot and fresh lunch as well as a next day breakfast, the Washington Court House City School District’s Big Blue Bus will be back in action on May 29. All children ages 1 to 18 can visit one of this year’s 13 stops across Fayette County for a free meal every weekday this summer.

“Since 2019, the Big Blue Bus and the Little Blue Truck have served over a half a million free meals to kids across Fayette County, and we’re excited to be hitting the road once again this summer,” states a news release.

Beginning Wednesday, May 29, the Blue Lions will serve every Monday-Friday until Friday, Aug. 2, with the exception of July 4-5, as well as the week of the fair, July 15-19.

WCH BIG BLUE BUS STOPS:

– 10:30-10:50 a.m.: Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave.

– 10:55-11:15 a.m.: Jenni Lane Area, 2130 Jenni Ln.

– 11:20-11:40 a.m.: Riverbirch Greene, 1485 Delaware St.

– 11:45 a.m.–12:05 p.m.: WCH Splash Pad, 310 Eyman Park Dr.

– 12:10-12:30 p.m.: Carnegie Public Library, 127 S. North St.

– 12:35-12:55 p.m., Belle Aire Intermediate School, 1120 High St.

– 1-1:20 p.m.: Hands of Christ Street Ministry, 301 W. Elm St.

– 1:25-1:45 p.m.: Christman Park, 1183 S. Elm St.

WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL

– 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: WHS Cafeteria, 400 S. Elm St.

LITTLE BLUE TRUCK OR VAN

– 11-11:30 a.m.: Jeffersonville Ball Fields, 23 W. High St.

– 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Washington Manor Estates, 94 Jamison Rd. NW

– 12-12:30 p.m.: Bloomingburg Dollar General, 103 Main St.

– 1-1:30 p.m.: New Holland Park, 9 Egypt Pk.

The Big Blue Bus Summer Food Service Program is funded entirely by the USDA federal grant program and local partners, including SugarCreek Packing, McDonald’s of Fayette County, Cargill, and many more. For more information about the Big Blue Bus and how you can help, contact the WCHCS Central Office at 740-335-6620 or visit wchcs.org/bigbluebus.