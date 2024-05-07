Jon Alder sweeps MT Invit.

Washington’s Lyndyn Gibbs competes in the 4 x 800-meter relay at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Karleigh Cooper looks ahead during the 4 x 800-meter relay for Miami Trace Thursday, May 2, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Caitlyn Hayes carries the baton in the 4 x 800-meter relay for Washington at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Janson Smith of Miami Trace goes over the bar in the high jump at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Washington’s Andrew Young gets over the bar in the high jump at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Young won this event and the long jump at the meet. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Asher LeBeau runs a leg of the 4 x 200-meter relay for Miami Trace at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Caiden Justice, left, of Washington and Nathan Alvarez of McClain compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Amberly Sczcerbiak placed fourth in the 3200-meters and sixth in the 1600-meter event at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Aysha Haney competes in the long jump at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Haney won this event and placed second in the 400-meter dash. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Gabe Perez (left) begins his leg of the 4 x 100-meter relay for the Washington Blue Lions, having taken the baton from Garrett Rickman at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Kierstyn Mitchell runs in the 400-meter dash at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Mitchell won with a time of 1:01.72. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Mason Coffman (second from left) in the 100-meter dash at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Coffman won in a time of 11.07. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Weston Dawes competes for Miami Trace in the discus throw at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Abigail Kovalchik of Miami Trace clears a hurdle in the 100-meter event at the MT Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Sureya Lopez competes in the shot put for the Panthers at the Miami Trace Invitational Thursday, May 2, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

On a warmest day of the year thus far, Thursday, May 2, when the temperature in Fayette County reached 87 degrees, Miami Trace High School was the site of the track invitational bearing its name.

There were eight schools taking part and the both meet titles went to Jonathan Alder.

The Pioneers won the girls’ meet with 169 points, followed in second by McClain with 126 points.

Hillsboro was third with 114 points, Miami Trace was fourth with 73 points, Washington took fifth with 63.5 points, Waverly was sixth, scoring 60 points, Greeneview was seventh with 42.5 points and Westfall was eighth with 14 points.

In the boys’ meet, Jonathan Alder was first with 143 points.

Hillsboro was second with 128.5 points and Waverly was third with 90 points.

Miami Trace was fourth with 84 points, followed by Greeneview with 80 points, Washington with 68.5 points, followed by McClain with 41 points and Westfall with 26 team points.

For Washington, Kierstyn Mitchell won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.72. Teammate Aysha Haney was second in the 400 in a time of 1:02.02.

Haney won the long jump with a leap of 15’ 8”.

Mitchell was second in the 100-meter dash in 13.19, just .09 of a second from first place.

Washington’s Kaithlyn Maquiling placed third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8’ 0”.

Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett placed second in the high jump at 4’ 10”.

Teammate Emily Turner placed third in the discus throw with a distance of 99’ 5”. She was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 30’ 10”.

Miami Trace’s Lauren Farrens, Karleigh Cooper, Amberly Szczerbiak, Ava Shull combined to finish fourth in the 4 x 800-meter relay in a time of 11:04.84.

Bella Shull, Nora Morrison, Elyse Day and Gracie Shull placed fourth in the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 55.10.

Morrison was fourth in the long jump with a distance of 15’ 4”.

Abigail Kovalchik of Miami Trace was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.54.

Szczerbiak was fourth in the 3200-meter run in a time of 14:09.70.

Kaelyn Fischer of Miami Trace was fourth in the pole vault at 8’ 0”.

Washington’s Mason Coffman won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.07.

Teammate Andrew Young was a double winner, clearing 5’ 10” in the high jump and a leap of 19’ 2” in the long jump.

Washington’s Garrett Rickman was second in the long jump at 18’ 10”.

The Blue Lions placed second in the 4 x 100-meter relay in a time of 44.18. Those runners were Rickman, Gabe Perez, Young and Coffman.

Washington placed fourth in the 4 x 800-meter relay with a time of 9:26.73. Those runners were David Bennett, Wyatt Putney, Nathan Reed, T.J. Ooten.

Miami Trace’s Asher LeBeau won the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 41.82. LeBeau was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.32.

Teammate Eli Fliehman won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:39.20.

Miami Trace’s Brice Perkins tied with McClain’s Jackson Crago for first place in the pole vault at a height of 12’ 6”.

The Panthers’ Jared Griffth placed third in the long jump at 18’ 7”. He was fourth in the pole vault at 11’ 0”.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Miami Trace was fourth with a time of 1:38.09. That relay was comprised of Janson Smith, Jadin Armstrong, Perkins and LeBeau.

Malachi Jones, Fliehman, Jake Manbevers and LeBeau placed fourth in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 3:42.25.

The Frontier Athletic Conference is Tuesday and Thursday at Washington High School.

Girls team results

Jonathan Alder, 1st, 169; McClain, 2nd, 126; Hillsboro, 3rd, 114; Miami Trace, 4th, 73; Washington, 5th, 63.5; Waverly. 6th, 60; Greeneview, 7th, 42.5; Westfall, 8th, 14

Girls 1st place, Washington, Miami Trace, Hillsboro and McClain results

4 x 800-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 10:39.42; Hillsboro, 2nd, 10:53.25 (Kennedy Sexton, Taylor Thoroman, Ramsey Haines, Jailyn Williams); Miami Trace, 4th, 11:04.84 (Lauren Farrens, Karleigh Cooper, Amberly Szczerbiak, Ava Shull); Washington, 5th, 11:58.21 (Lyndyn Gibbs, Kaylee Scott, Mia Koutz, Caitlyn Hayes); McClain, 7th, 13:06.14 (Sierra Barton, Reese Roble, Karlee McGlone, Reagan Johnson)

4 x 200-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 1:49.33 (Alizeh Hudson, Chanel Captain, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); McClain, 4th, 1:55.94 (Brenna Wright, Anna Eikenberry, Addison Olaker, Larah Henson); Washington, 5th, 1:56.91 (Jordan Gray, Lydia Mootispaw, Abigail Forsythe, Kaithlyn Maquiling); Miami Trace, 7th, 1:58.558 (Bella Shull, Elyse Day, Nora Morrison, Kamika Bennett)

4 x 100-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 51.72; McClain, 2nd, 51.73 (Luca Matesic, Becca Bergstrom, Mylie Lovett, Kaitlyn Jett); Hillsboro, 3rd, 53.23 (Meredith Dietrick, Elizabeth Sowders, Kelsey Gilkison, Alison Browning); Miami Trace, 4th, 55.10 (Bella Shull, Nora Morrison Elyse Day, Gracie Shull); Washington, 6th, 56.54 (Lydia Mootispaw, Jordyn Gray, Abi Forsythe, Cherilyn Maiden)

4 x 400-meter relay – Greeneview, 1st, 4:17.06; Hillsboro, 2nd, 4:18.93 (Alizeh Hudson, Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Olivia Covault); McClain, 5th, 4:23.48 (Kaitlyn Jett, Anna Eikenberry, Larah Henson, Becca Bergstrom); Miami Trace, 6th, 4:39.38 (Elyse Day, Tori Peterson, Lauren Farrens, Karleigh Cooper); Washington, 7th, 4:41.93 (Lyndyn Gibbs, Kaylee Scott, Abi Forsythe, Caitlyn Hayes)

100-meter hurdles – Brenna Wright, Mc, 1st, 16.11; Kobie Miles, H, 2nd, 16.33; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 4th, 17.54; Adalynn Snyder, Mc, 5th, 17.57; Kamryn Asbury, H, 6th, 18.08; Abi Forsythe, W, 11th, 19.07; Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, 12th, 19.25; Sara Smith, MT, 14th, 20.83

100-meter dash – Paige O’Bryant, Wav., 1st, 13.10; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 13.19; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 13.56; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 4th, 13.61; Chanel Captain, H, 6th, 13.68; Allison Browning, H, 9th, 14.00; Bella Shull, MT, 12th, 14.26; Lydia Mootispaw, W, 13th, 14.29; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 14th, 14.31

200-meter dash – Paige O’Bryant, Wav., 1st, 27.21; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 27.67; Brenna Wright, Mc, 4th, 28.02; Meredith Dietrick, H, 5th, 28.33; Chanel Captain, H, 6th, 28.34; Kamika Bennett, MT, 7th, 28.94; Elyse Day, MT, 8th, 29.28; Lydia Mootispaw, W, 9th, 29.49; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 15th, 30.54

400-meter dash – Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 1st, 1:01.72; Aysha Haney, W, 2nd, 1:02.02; Olivia Covault, H, 4th, 1:03.28; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 5th, 1:04.01; Kamika Bennett, MT, 10th, 1:07.10; Gracie Shull, MT, 11th, 1:08.08; Josie Rhoades, H, 12th, 1:09.84; Abigail Marsh, Mc, 13th, 1:15.50

800-meter run – Jailyn Williams, H, 1st, 2:26.66; Kaitlyn Jett, Mc, 3rd, 2:32.24; Tori Peterson, MT, 7th, 2:45.90; Ava Shull, MT, 8th, 2:45.91; Caitlyn Hayes, W, 9th, 2:46.95; Lillian Saunders, Mc, 10th, 2:47.67; Mia Koutz, W, 3:04.99

1600-meter run – Ella Luker, JA, 1st, 5:40.04; Arianna Evans, H, 4th, 6:10.73; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 6th, 6:24.52; Karleigh Cooper, MT, 9th, 6:46.78; Brynne Holsted, H, 10th, 6:55.01; Sierra Barton, Mc, 11th, 7:23.33; Lauren Thompson, W, 13th, 9:52.90

3200-meter run – Ella Luker, JA, 1st, 12:12.03; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 4th, 14:09.70; Kennedy Sexton, H, 5th, 14:18.84; Katrina Sturgeon, Mc, 6th, 14:21.22; Taylor Thoroman, H, 7th, 14:44.93; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 9th, 17:26.99; Addison Weaver, W, 10th, 17:44.75

300-meter hurdles – Kobie Miles, H, 1st, 49.92; Kamryn Asbury, H, 3rd, 52.63; Adalynn Snyder, Mc, 4th, 52.98; Abigail Kovalchik, MT, 5th, 53.02; Allie Burgess, Mc, 6th, 53.65; Sara Smith, MT, 9th, 58.53

High jump – Mylie Lovett, Mc, 1st, 5’ 0”; Kamika Bennett, MT, 2nd, 4’ 10”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 3rd, 4’ 8”; Ramsey Haines, H, 6th, 4’ 6”; Peyton Hughes, W, 7th, 4’ 4”; Anna Eikenberry, Mc, 8th, 4’ 4”; Tori Peterson, MT, 9th, 4’ 2”

Long jump – Aysha Haney, W, 1st, 15’ 8”; Luca Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 15’ 4 1/2”; Nora Morrison, MT, 4th, 15’ 4”; Gracie Thoroman, H, 5th, 15’ 3 1/2”; Cherilyn Maiden, W, 6th, 14’ 3”; Gracie Shull, MT, 7th, 14’ 1/2”; Larah Henson, Mc, 8th, 13’ 11”; Allison Browning, H, 9th, 12’ 10 1/2”

Discus throw – Lily Barnes, Mc, 1st, 124’ 5”; Emily Turner, MT, 3rd, 99’ 5”; Bailey Parsons, Mc, 5th, 92’ 3”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 7th, 86’ 5”; Reagan Leeth, H, 8th, 85’ 6”; Iyanna Brown, W, 13th, 64’ 1”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 15th, 56’ 1”

Shot put – Annie Saxour, JA, 1st, 33’ 10 1/2”; Lily Barnes, Mc, 2nd, 33’ 6 1/2”; Emily Turner, MT, 4th, 30’ 10”; Reagan Leeth, H, 6th, 28’ 8 1/2”; Bailey Parsons, Mc, 7th, 28’ 5 1/2”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 8th, 28’ 4 1/2”; Calleigh Wead-Salmi, W, 11th, 26’ 1/2”; Kayleigh Elliott, H, 15th, 21’ 1 1/2”; Kimber White, W, 16th, 19’ 8 1/2”

Pole vault – Helena O’Connor, JA, 1st, 10’ 0”; Becca Bergstrom, Mc, 2nd, 9’ 0”; Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, 3rd, 8’ 0”; Kaelyn Fischer, MT, 4th, 8’ 0”; Chinatsu Obayashi, W, 7’ 6”; Allison Browning, H, 7th, 7’ 0”; Zoey Blanton, MT, 8th, 7’ 0”; Josie Rhoades, H, 9th, 6’ 0”

Boys team results

Jonathan Alder, 1st, 143; Hillsboro, 2nd, 128.5; Waverly, 3rd, 90; Miami Trace, 4th, 84; Greeneview, 5th, 80; Washington, 6th, 68.5; McClain, 7, 41; Westfall, 8th, 26

Boys 1st place Miami Trace, Washington, McClain and Hillsboro results

4 x 800-meter relay – Hillsboro, 1st, 8:26.22 (Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Cooper Swope; Washington, 4th, 9:26.73 (David Bennett, Wyatt Putney, Nathan Reed, T.J.Ooten); McClain, 7th, 10:27.35 (Jordan Lugo, Dart Stovall, David Jordan, Noah Van Gundy); Miami Trace, 8th, 10:34.06 (Josh Lewis, Liam Havens, Emerson VanLandingham, Clayton Hooks)

4 x 200-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 1:33.32: Hillsboro, 2nd, 1:37.23 (Keahi Mhanna, Austin Bledsoe, Mason Dumpert, Michael Burns); McClain, 3rd, 1:37.96 (Keaton Beucler, T.D. Matesic, Cameron Medley, Aaron Dean); Miami Trace, 4th, 1:38.09 (Janson Smith, Jadin Armstrong, Brice Perkins, Asher LeBeau); Washington, dns

4 x 100-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 44.02; Washington, 2nd, 44.18 (Garrett Rickman, Gabe Perez, Andrew Young, Mason Coffman); Hillsboro, 4th, 46.19 (Austin Bledsoe, Michael Burns, Mason Dumpert, Keahi Mhanna); Miami Trace, 5th, 46.55 (Jake Manbevers, Jayden Jones, Jadin Armstrong, Bryson Wallace); McClain, 6th, 46.99 (Keaton Beucler, T.D. Matesic, Cameron Medley, Aaron Dean)

4 x 400-meter relay – Jonathan Alder, 1st, 3:30.85; Hillsboro, 2nd, 3:39.00 (Austin Bledsoe, Tate Davis, Ryan Howland, Cooper Swope); Miami Trace, 4th, 3:42.25 (Malachi Jones, Eli Fliehman, Jake Manbevers, Asher LeBeau); McClain, 5th, 3:53.18 (Keaton Beucler, Nicolas Alvarez, Jordan Lugo, Nathan Alvarez); Washington, 6th, 3:56.96 (David Bennett, Nathan Reed, Channing Wightman, T.J. Ooten)

100-meter dash – Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 11.07; Kiontae Tyree, W, 5th, 12.10; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 6th, 12.15; Keahi Mhanna, H, 7th, 12.17; Keaton Beucler, Mc, 9th, 12.25; Michael Burns, H, 10th, 12.32; Malachi Jones, MT, 11th, 12.35; Jayden Jones, MT, 13th, 12.52

200-meter dash – Cameron Jewell, JA, 1st, 22.79; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 4th, 24.33; Cooper Swope, H, 5th, 24.42; Janson Smith, MT, 7th, 24.52; Malachi Jones, MT, 8th, 24.63; Keahi Mhanna, H, 9th, 24.94; Ethan Eakins, Mc, 10th, 25.71

400-meter dash – Brody Williams, Wf, 1st, 52.18; T.D. Matesic, Mc, 3rd, 53.24; Cooper Swope, H, 4th, 53.55; Malachi Jones, MT, 7th, 55.32; Janson Smith, MT, 9th, 55.79; Cameron Burkard, H, 10th, 55.82; T.J. Ooten, W, 12th, 58.08; Channing Wightman, W, 14th, 59.82; Noah Van Gundy, Mc, 15th, 1:03.65

800-meter run – Luke Goode, JA, 1st, 1:59.04; Tate Davis, H, 4th, 2:03.97; Eli Fliehman, MT, 5th, 2:08.28; Ryan Howland, H, 6th, 2:09.78; Avery Wightman, W, 8th, 2:11.13; Dave Bennett, W, 11th, 2:22.22; Emerson VanLandingham, MT, 14th, 2:43.68

1600-meter run – Brady Tremayne, JA, 1st, 4:41.61; Chris Sowders, H, 5th, 4:56.70; Rason Brunck, H, 8th, 5:02.41; Wyatt Putney, W, 9th, 5:08.11; Joshua Lewis, MT, 11th, 5:42.52; Liam Havens, MT, 12th, 6:00.89; Jordan Lugo, Mc, 14th, 6:08.30; Jayden Lanning, Mc, 15th, 7:24.06

3200-meter run – Eli Fliehman, MT, 1st, 10:39.20; Rason Brunck, H, 2nd, 10:41.00; Chris Sowders, H, 7th, 11:52.74; Dartanyen Stovall, Mc, 8th, 12:07.64; Joshua Lewis, MT, 9th, 12:10.76; Ethan Miteff, W, 10th, 13:03.99; Randon Stolzenburg, W, 11th, 14:12.99

110-meter hurdles – Ben Jackson, JA, 1st, 16.18; Asher LeBeau, MT, 2nd, 16.32; Collin Swackhammer, H, 4th, 16.73; Brice Perkins, MT, 5th, 17.00; Kameron Evers, H, 7th, 17.64; Caiden Justice, W, 9th, 19.49; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 10th, 19.50; Nicolas Alvarez, Mc, 13th, 20.79

300-meter hurdles – Asher LeBeau, MT, 1st, 41.82; Collin Swackhammer, H, 2nd, 43.02; Kameron Evers, H, 9th, 46.77; Nicolas Alvarez, Mc, 11th, 51.78; Caiden Justice, W, 12th, 53.09; Nathan Alvarez, Mc, 13th, 58.13

High jump – Andrew Young, W, 1st, 5’ 10”; Mason Dumpert, H, tie 3rd, 5’ 6”; Garrett Rickman, W, tie 3rd, 5’ 6”; Eli Fliehman, MT, 5th, 5’ 6”; Janson Smith, MT, 12th, 5’ 0”

Long jump – Andrew Young, W, 1st, 19’ 2”; Garrett Rickman, W, 2nd, 18’ 10”; Jared Griffith, MT, 3rd, 18’ 7”; Collin Swackhammer, H, 4th, 18’ 4 1/2”; Bryson Wallace, MT, 10th, 17’ 6”; Aaron Dean, Mc, 11th, 17’ 1”; Kameron Evers, H, 12th, 17’ 1”

Pole vault – Brice Perkins, MT, tie 1st, 12’ 6”; Jackson Crago, Mc, tie 1st, 12’ 6”; Austin Bledsoe, H, 3rd, 12’ 0”; Jared Griffith, MT, 4th, 11’ 0”; Jacob Seaman, H, 7th, 9’ 6”; Brice Graham, Mc, 8th, 9’ 0”; Bradley Forsythe, W, 9th, 9’ 0”; Channing Wightman, W, 12th, 8’ 0”

Discus throw – Jase Hodges, GV, 1st, 138’ 6”; Ayden Clemons, H, 2nd, 135’ 9”; Jahari Pitts, H, 3rd, 132’ 5”; Caleb Barton, W, 5th, 124’ 11”; Weston Dawes, MT, 9th, 107’ 8”; Hayden Bartruff, MT, 12th, 92’ 9”; Jacob Hayes, W, 13th, 74’ 6”

Shot put – Ayden Clemons, H, 1st, 45’ 0”; Heath McCravey, H, 3rd, 41’ 7; Weston Dawes, MT, 5th, 39’ 8 1/2”; Jobe Lugo, Mc, 8th, 36’ 3 1/2”; Zeke Sexton, Mc, 9th, 36’ 2”; Darrien Mason, MT, 12th, 31’ 1”; Garet Creamer, W, 14th, 29’ 5”; Jacob Hays, W, 15th, 29’ 0”