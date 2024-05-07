Blue Lions take down Warriors, 5-1

Blue Lion senior Evan Lynch had a solid outing on the mound as Washington defeated Adena 5-1 on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo by Mary Kay West

As baseball season winds down and postseason play nears, Washington would host the Adena Warriors on Monday in non-conference action.

The Blue Lions were able to come away with a 5-1 victory behind a strong pitching performance from senior Evan Lynch.

Lynch worked all seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts on just 83 pitches.

Colton Garrison suffered the loss on the mound for Adena, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with six walks and one strikeout through 5.1 innings on 94 pitches.

Easton Henness pitched the final 0.2 innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit in eight pitches.

It was a scoreless first inning before Washington picked up a run in the bottom of the second.

Aden Osborne led off with a walk and later stole second base. Will Miller would draw a walk to follow. A single from Cooper Robertson brought in Osborne and moved Miller to second. The next three batters would go down in order to end the threat for more runs.

The Blue Lions would tack on a second run in the bottom of the third.

Bryce Yeazel led off the inning with a single to right field. Sam Lotz later would single to right field to move Yeazel to second base with one away. Osborne followed with a single, but Yeazel was thrown out on the play trying to score. After Miller walked to load the bases, Robertson would walk to score Lotz. The next batter popped out to end the inning.

The fourth and fifth innings went by with no runs scored before Washington added their final three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

After the leadoff batter grounded out, Robertson reached on an error and Gavin Coffman walked. Bryson Heath reached on an error to load the bases. John Wall hit a sacrifice fly to score Robertson, and Yeazel followed with a single to left field that scored both Coffman and Heath.

Adena’s lone run came in the top of the seventh inning when three straight singles to start the inning plated a run. Washington was able to regroup and turn a double play and force a ground out to get out of the jam and secure the victory.

Offensively for the Blue Lions, the team racked up five hits and drew six walks.

Yeazel led the way going 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBI.

Robertson was 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored.

Osborne was 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Lotz was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Miller was 0-for-1 with two walks.

Coffman was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Wall was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and an RBI.

Heath was 0-for-1 with a run scored.

Washington will play their final home game of the season on Wednesday as they host Blanchester at 5 p.m.

The Blue Lions are seeded No. 9 in the DII Southeast District tournament and will travel to play No. 8 seed Warren on Wednesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. for a Sectional Championship.