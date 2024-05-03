Miami Trace beats Dayton Carroll, 8-0; hosts Jackson Monday at 5 p.m. Miami Trace beats Dayton Carroll, 8-0; hosts Jackson Monday at 5 p.m. Miami Trace beats Dayton Carroll, 8-0; hosts Jackson Monday at 5 p.m.

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Patriots of Dayton Carroll High School Friday, May 3.

The game progressed until the Panthers were due to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. That’s when the rains began.

A quick word from each umpire with the respective head coaches and the game was called at that point.

Miami Trace won the game, 8-0.

Xavier Lawhorn pitched five very strong innings for the Panthers for the win.

He allowed one hit, did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

Miami Trace scored seven runs in the second inning and one in the third.

For Dayton Carroll, Schmidt, Stewart and Amara combined to pitch four innings. Combined they allowed seven hits and eight runs (all earned) with six walks and one strikeout.

For the Panthers, Jameson Hyer went 2 for 3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored.

Cooper Enochs, Brady Armstrong, Garrett Zimmerman, Austin Brown and Austin Boedeker each had one hit for Miami Trace.

Armstrong, Evan Colegrove, Zimmerman, and Brown each scored one run and Boedeker scored two.

Enochs drove in two runs and Armstrong and Boedeker each had one RBI.

N. Mangold had Carroll’s lone hit.

Miami Trace is now 14-6 overall.

The Frontier Athletic Conference championship will be decided in a two-game series between the Panthers and the Jackson Ironmen Monday and Tuesday.

Miami Trace is 7-1 in conference play and Jackson is 8-0.

Monday’s game is at Miami Trace at 5 p.m. The teams play Tuesday at Jackson High School at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Cooper Enochs, 1-1, 2 rbi, 1 bb, 1 sac fly, 2 sb; Gaige Stuckey, 0-0, 3 bb, 1 sb, 1 run; Brady Armstrong, 1-2, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 bb; Evan Colegrove, 0-2, 1 run, hbp; Jameson Hyer, 2-3, 1 2b, 3 rbi, 1 run; Justin Robinson, 0-3; Garrett Zimmerman, 1-2, 1 run, 1 bb; Austin Brown, 1-3, 1 run; Austin Boedeker, 1-1, 2 runs, 1 rbi, hbp, 1 sb.

RHE

C 000 00x x — 0 1 0

MT 071 0xx x — 8 7 1