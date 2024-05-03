Gail Allen | R-H photos FCSO: Miami Trace student struck at bus stop, airlifted to trauma center

One Miami Trace Local Schools student was struck by a vehicle after getting off the bus this afternoon and has been airlifted to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Trauma Center in Columbus.

The student had just exited the Miami Trace school bus as it was stopped on US 62 North between Harrison and Post roads. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, there was one vehicle stopped due to the school bus safety lights, when a southbound pickup truck failed to stop and crashed into the the stopped vehicle.

The crash sent the vehicle that had been stopped careening into the driveway where the student was, striking the child in the process, according to Stanforth.

The school bus was not struck during the incident, and no other students were harmed.

Two occupants of the involved vehicles were transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center for treatment. One of the individuals was later airlifted to an area hospital.

US 62 was closed for some time due to the accident, but has now reopened, according to authorities.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information as this story develops.