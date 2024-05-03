Current FAC Standings

Current Frontier Athletic Conference Standings:

Baseball

Through May 2

Jackson — 17-4, 8-0 FAC

Miami Trace — 13-6, 7-1 FAC

Washington — 12-8, 5-5 FAC

Chillicothe — 6-16, 4-6 FAC

McClain — 8-11, 3-7 FAC

Hillsboro — 2-17, 1-9 FAC

Softball

Through May 2

Hillsboro — 18-3, 10-0 FAC

Jackson — 12-4, 8-2 FAC

Chillicothe — 13-9, 5-5 FAC

Miami Trace — 7-11, 4-6 FAC

McClain — 7-13, 2-8 FAC

Washington — 4-16, 1-9 FAC

Tennis

Through May 2

Chillicothe — 13-3, 7-0 FAC

Jackson — 4-3, 4-2 FAC

Washington — 7-6, 5-3 FAC

Miami Trace — 2-5, 2-5 FAC

Hillsboro — 3-12, 0-8 FAC

Standings courtesy of www.facsports.org

