Blue Lions fall on senior night to Panthers, 5-1

Washington’s four seniors were honored prior to their home game against Miami Trace on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Standing, l-r); Hunter Hinkley, John Wall, Bryce Yeazel and Evan Lynch. Photo by Mary Kay West Panther junior Gaige Stuckey was nearly untouchable on the mound on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, helping his team defeat Washington by a score of 5-1. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Just a day after winning game one of the Fayette County rivalry, Miami Trace (11-6, 6-1 FAC) traveled to Washington (11-7, 5-4 FAC) on a beautiful Tuesday evening for the second and final game of the series.

The score was nearly identical, as Miami Trace won 5-2 on Monday and 5-1 on Tuesday.

It was senior night for the Blue Lions, and they honored four seniors prior to the game: Hunter Hinkley, Evan Lynch, John Wall and Bryce Yeazel. Washington also recognized the seniors and senior parents for Miami Trace during the pre-game festivities.

It proved to be a rough night for Washington, as they committed multiple errors in the field and only mustered two hits. The Blue Lions also stranded eight runners on base over the course of the game. The struggles at the plate were due largely in part to the outstanding performance of Panther lefty Gaige Stuckey on the mound. Stuckey earned the win, fanning 10 batters and only allowing two hits and no runs through five and two-thirds innings on 107 pitches. Cam Morton pitched the final one and one-thirds innings, allowing one run on no hits with one walk on 13 pitches.

Blue Lion senior Evan Lynch also had a solid outing on the bump, going all seven innings and allowing five runs (two earned) on nine hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts on 105 pitches.

Miami Trace scored one run in the top of the first inning. Cooper Enochs led off the game by ripping a double down the line in right field and would later score on a ground out from Brady Armstrong.

The Panthers scored their final four runs in the top half of inning number three. Enochs led off the inning in an even bigger way than the first inning, as he blasted a solo home run over the fence in left field to give his team a 2-0 lead. Stuckey then reached on an error, and Armstrong recorded an infield single. Evan Colegrove batted next and would ground out to score Stuckey and move Armstrong to third. Jameson Hyer reached on another Blue Lion error next to put runners on the corners. Justin Robinson followed with a single to center field which scored Armstrong, and then Hyer would score after a third Blue Lion error of the inning occurred on a wild throw, giving the Panthers a 5-0 lead.

Washington scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gavin Coffman walked to start the inning, and Bryson Heath reached on an error that moved Coffman to third. Wall then grounded into a double play that scored Coffman. The next batter grounded out to end the game and secure the victory for the Panthers.

Offensively for Miami Trace, Enochs had a big day at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI and two runs scored.

Stuckey was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Robinson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Armstrong was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Morton was 1-for-3.

Armstrong and Stuckey each stole a base for the Panthers.

Offensively for Washington, Miller and Heath were both 1-for-2 with a walk.

Wall, Sam Lotz, Aden Osborne, and Coffman also drew walks during the contest.

Coffman had one stolen base for the Blue Lions.

Miami Trace (12-6, 7-1 FAC) will host Ross Southeastern on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Panthers final two FAC games will take place on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7 against Jackson who is currently 7-0 in league play. Miami Trace can clinch an outright FAC Championship by sweeping the Ironmen next week.

Washington (11-8, 5-5 FAC) will travel to play Huntington on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The DII Southeast District pairings for baseball will be announced Sunday afternoon.