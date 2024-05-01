Auditions set for WC/Community Summer Theatre’s ‘Into the Woods’

Community members are invited to audition for the Wilmington College/Community Summer Theatre’s production in mid-July of the musical, “Into the Woods.” Audition dates are May 19 and 20, at 7 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre, Boyd Cultural Arts Center on WC’s campus.

Auditions are open to those 16 years of age and older. Details are available at bareboardstheatre.com.

Wilmington College/Community Summer Theatre will present Into the Woods, on July 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m. and July 21 at 2:30 p.m. in Heiland Theatre.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece of storytelling. The musical follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, Cinderella and Jack set off on a journey into the woods to break the spell.

Bryan Wallingford is directing the show with musical direction by Matt Spradlin, scene design by J. Wynn Alexander, lighting design by Becky Haines and choreography by Cole Haugh.