Vinton County softball shuts out Lady Lions, 9-0

McARTHUR — The Washington Lady Lions softball team visited Vinton County High School, located near the village of McArthur, for a non-conference game Wednesday, April 24.

A combination of strong pitching by Vinton County’s starter, Jordan Zinn, and seven errors by Washington led to a result of 9-0, in favor of the Vikings.

Washington collected five hits in the game — singles all — one each from Alizae Ryan, Lilly Shaw, Mikhaylee Ragland, June Maddux and Jordan Mead.

Zinn issued one walk and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Olivia Haycook started and pitched three innings with five hits and five runs (four earned) with two walks and one strikeout.

Lilly Shaw worked three innings with five hits and four runs (one earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.

Vinton County scored one run in the first, four in the third and two more each in the fifth and sixth innings.

For the Vikings, Wells, Zinn (pitcher) and Zinn (catcher) each had two hits. Wells drove in one run and scored two. The pitcher Zinn had one RBI and scored three runs and the catcher Zinn scored one run and drove home three.

Brooklyn Burns, Eliza Smith, Howell and Lackey each had one hit. Burns, Smith and Lackey each scored one run. Smith and Bailey Wellman each had one run batted in.

Howell, Smith and Zinn each hit a double.

RHE

W 000 000 0 — 0 5 7

VC 104 022 x — 9 10 0