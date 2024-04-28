Jackson softball holds off Miami Trace, 6-4

JACKSON — The Jackson Iron Ladies hosted Miami Trace in a varsity softball game in the Frontier Athletic Conference Wednesday, April 24.

The Lady Panthers had a come-back bid in the top of the sixth, but Jackson was able to hold on for a 6-4 victory.

Serenity Taylor was the winning pitcher for Jackson.

She pitched seven innings with six hits and four runs (three earned). She walked two and struck out nine.

For Miami Trace, Gracie Cordell hit a home run and drove in three runs.

She took the loss in the circle, however, with six hits and six runs (five earned) with five walks and four strikeouts.

Zoey Grooms had two hits, including a double; Mya Babineau had two hits and scored one run; Ella McCarty had one hit, scored one run and drove in one.

Babineau had two stolen bases.

Aaliyah Barnett had two hits and scored one run for Jackson.

Lillie Eberts hit a double and scored one; K.J. Worsham hit a double, scoring one run and driving in three; Maddie Wright had one hit and scored two runs; Ella Armstrong had one hit and Bryn Denny walked twice and scored one run.

Jackson improved to 12-4 overall, 6-2 in the FAC.

Miami Trace is 4-10 on the season, 2-6 in the conference.

The Lady Panthers host Washington Monday and play at Washington High School Tuesday.

RHE

MT 100 003 0 — 4 6 2

J 401 001 x — 6 6 1