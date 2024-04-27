Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1 Huntington defeats Lady Lions, 12-1

The Washington Lady Lion softball team hosted the team from Huntington High School (Ross County) Thursday. April 25.

Olivia Haycook hit her first career home run, a solo shot in the first inning. It turned out to be the only run of the game for Washington, as Huntington won, 12-1.

Alizae Ryan led Washington with two hits.

Trinity Hixon and Mikhaylee Ragland each had one hit for Washington.

Ryan and Hixon each had one stolen base for Washington.

Huntington scored two runs in the first and those held up for the Green and White.

Huntington added two runs in the third, two more in the fourth, three in the sixth and finally three more in the top of the seventh.

Huntington had 16 hits and one error.

Washington committed eight errors in the game.

Mackenzie Paugh was the winning pitcher for Huntington.

She worked a complete game, seven innings, facing 25 batters.

She allowed five hits and one earned run with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Haycook pitched three innings, taking the loss. She allowed seven hits and four runs (all earned) with one walk and four strikeouts.

Lilly Shaw pitched four innings with nine hits and eight runs (two earned). She did not walk a batter and struck out six.

A half-dozen players had multiple hit games for Huntington.

Savannah Bushatz went 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored. She hit two doubles and stole three bases.

Paugh went 3 for 4 with a double and scored two runs; Allie Baker was 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Nora Moore was 2 for 5 with a double, one run scored and one RBI.

Rylee Nolan was 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Leah McCloskey went 2 for 5 and drove in one run and Taylor Tisdale had one hit, scored one run and knocked in one

Huntington is now 13-9 after a 15-8 win at Paint Valley Saturday, April 26.

The Lady Lions lost a doubleheader with Blanchester Saturday, April 26, 8-4 and 9-8 in nine innings, falling to 4-15.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

H 202 203 3 — 12 16 1

W 100 000 0 — 1 5 8