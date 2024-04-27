Blue Lions halt 3-game skid, beat West Jeff, 4-2 Blue Lions halt 3-game skid, beat West Jeff, 4-2 Blue Lions halt 3-game skid, beat West Jeff, 4-2 Blue Lions halt 3-game skid, beat West Jeff, 4-2

On Thursday, April 25, the Washington Blue Lions honored the late Kyle Brown with a tree-planting ceremony at the baseball field prior to the varsity baseball game against visiting Western Brown.

The Blue Lions won this game, 4-2, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Sam Lotz and Evan Lynch shared the pitching duties for the Blue Lions.

Lotz started and picked up the win. He pitched 4.1 innings, with three hits, two runs (both unearned), three walks and four strikeouts.

Lynch pitched 2.2 innings. His line was all zeros except for one strikeout.

Brent Heiser started and suffered the loss for the Roughriders. He pitched five innings with nine hits and three runs (all earned), one walk and five strikeouts. He hit three Blue Lion batters.

Zack Oyster pitched one inning with one hit and one unearned run. He hit one batter.

For the Blue Lions, John Wall, Aden Osborne and Gavin Coffman each had two hits.

Wall drove in two runs, Osborne had one RBI and Coffman scored two runs.

Bryce Yeazel walked once and scored two runs; Lotz and Lynch each had one hit with Lotz driving in one run; Cooper Robertson hit a double and Bryson Heath also had one hit.

The Roughriders took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the firsts inning.

With one run in the first and another in the second, the game was right back to square one.

The Blue Lions put one run across the plate in the fourth and that proved to be the winning run. Washington tacked on the always-appreciated insurance run in the sixth.

West Jefferson committed two errors to one for Washington.

West Jefferson is now 14-3 on the season after a 14-4 win at Madison Plains Friday.

Washington improved to 11-6 with the win.

The Blue Lions play Miami Trace at the VA Stadium in Chillicothe Monday at 5 p.m.

Offensively for Washington: John Wall, 2-4, 2 rbi; Bryce Yeazel, 0-2, 2 runs, 1 bb; Evan Lynch, 1-3, hbp; Sam Lotz, 1-3, 1 rbi, hbp; Aden Osborne, 2-4, 1 rbi; Will Miller, 0-4; Cooper Robertson, 1-2, 2 2b, 2 hbp; Gavin Coffman 2-3, 2 runs; Bryson Heath, 1-3.

RHE

WJ 200 000 0 — 2 3 2

W 110 101 x — 4 10 1