Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 29-May 3 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage & egg casserole, hash brown potatoes, biscuit, muffin, fruit/fruit juice
TUESDAY
Beef taco, shredded lettuce/tomato, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit, animal crackers
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans, cookie, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 29-May 3 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
4 p.m. Departure meeting – Holland trip
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
9 a.m. Senior Day
11:30 a.m. Lunch