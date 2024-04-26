Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 29-May 3 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage & egg casserole, hash brown potatoes, biscuit, muffin, fruit/fruit juice

TUESDAY

Beef taco, shredded lettuce/tomato, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, broccoli, dinner roll, fruit, animal crackers

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Cheeseburger, french fries, baked beans, cookie, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 29-May 3 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

4 p.m. Departure meeting – Holland trip

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers support group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

9 a.m. Senior Day

11:30 a.m. Lunch