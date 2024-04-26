A fresh, delicious dressing for summertime

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a dressing, and or a sauce.

With summer approaching and all the cookouts and family get-togethers, this little recipe will fit right in.

It’s homemade Thousand Island Dressing. Economical to make, easy and quick, did I mention delicious? You do have to give it about an hour in the fridge to allow all the flavors to blend, this part does make a big difference.

I typically use my home canned sweet pickle relish in this recipe. I will also take advantage of lemons when they are on sale and squeeze a bag or two and freeze them in ice cube trays. Then pop them out and store them in freezer Ziplock baggies. So, I always have fresh lemon juice for this recipe. You can also reduce the calories in this recipe by using fat free or reduced fat mayonnaise. You can’t tell the difference when you do. It still has the same wonderful flavor.

I have run out of dried onion flakes in this recipe, and I have chopped up a little less than ¼ cup of onions very finely or run them thru my food processor. The flavor blends nicely with the rest of the ingredients using fresh onions.

I love salads anytime of the year, but in the warmer months produce is more abundant and it just tastes fresher and better. This is really a good recipe for a dressing over a fresh salad.

Also, another use I have for it, it spread over hamburgers right off the grill. I also love it on hot dogs, of course fresh off the hot grill, and yes, it makes a great dip for french fries. There are a few restaurants who actually use Thousand Island dressing as a “special sauce” over their hamburgers, and it’s wonderful.

You will find lots of uses for this fresh wonderful dressing. I just whip up a batch whenever I need it and refrigerate it while I’m cooking whatever I want to put it on. I don’t buy the Thousand Island dressing in a bottle anymore, it’s just not as good as the fresh batch.

Thousand Island Dressing

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

2 Tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1 Tablespoon dried Onion flakes

1 Tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. In a medium bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, sweet pickle relish, onion flakes, lemon juice, paprika and salt.

2. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for at least one hour so the flavors can combine.

3. Enjoy!