WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 24

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., backing without safety.

Richard D. Rickman, 41, 1028 E. Temple St., violation of civil protection order (fifth-degree felony).

April 23

Branson Cooper, 19, 834 Pin Oak Place, backing without safety.

Christopher J. Burnett, 43, 604 Gregg St., assault (first-degree misdemeanor).

April 22

Victor C. Keel, 58, Dayton, Tenn., red light violation.

Tiffany Kingery, 40, 210 W. Market St., disorderly.

Juvenile, 11, Washington C.H., unruly.

April 21

Nadine R. Burlile, 34, 1109 S. Elm St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant (two counts).

Charles I. Jones III, 55, 1109 S. Elm St., non-compliance suspension.

Ashley M. Ross, 38, 427 S. Fayette St., non-compliance suspension.

April 20

Jason A. Fuller, 44, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Shawn M. Huston, 42, 438 Comfort Lane, failure to control.

April 19

Joshua S. Moss, 34, 1150 Commons Drive, bench warrant – failure to appear, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Thirtyacre, 50, 678 Robinson Road Lot 26, possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 18

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Ty Davis, 28, 615 E. Market St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Ermon D. Whitamore, 43, Hillsboro, non-compliance suspension, prowling.

Allyson D. West, 22, at large, assault.