Panthers, Blue Lions compete at McClain Jr. High Invite

Washington’s Eydyn Gibbs clears the bar during the high jump event at the annual McClain Jr. High Invitational on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Gibbs took first place in the event, clearing 4’10”. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Emma Hoppes placed third in the 200-meter hurdles at the annual McClain Jr. High Invitational on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion Eduardo Navarrete was the male meet medalist at the annual McClain Jr. High Invitational on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Navarrete won the 110-meter hurdles, 200-meter hurdles, and 200-meter dash to earn 30 points for his team. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Panther runner Ryan Hatert placed third in the 1600-meter run event at the annual McClain Jr. High Invitational on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — The annual McClain Jr. High Invitational took place on Wednesday evening, with six schools including four of the six Frontier Athletic Conference teams in attendance.

For the girls, Greenfield won with 168 points, followed by Miami Trace with 155, Washington with 85, Paint Valley with 75.50, Hillsboro with 57.50 and Leesburg Fairfield with 48.

For the boys, Miami Trace won with 135.50 points, followed by Greenfield with 130.50, Washington with 119.50, Hillsboro with 95, Paint Valley with 88.50, and Leesburg Fairfield with 33.50.

The girls meet medalist was Alaya Jackson of Greenfield, and the boys meet medalist was Eduardo Navarrete of Washington.

Individual girls results:

Shot Put — Cameron Gall (GMS) 3rd, 31’10”; Josilin Steele (MT) 4th, 27’11.5”; Loran Jenkins (HMS) 5th, 26’10”; Akira Wilson (WMS) 7th, 25’8.5”; Emma Posey (GMS) 8th, 25’8”.

High Jump — Eydyn Gibbs (WMS) 1st, 4’10”; Alaya Jackson (GMS) 2nd, 4’10”; Aubrey-Ana Creed (MT) 4th, 4’4”; Brynlee Karnes (GMS) 5th, 4’2”; Mayci Gorman (MT) 6th, 4’2”.

Pole Vault — Keira Leach (MT) 1st, 6’6”; McKayla Hafer (GMS) 2nd, 6’6”; Miley Messer (HMS) 3rd, 6’; Kinsley Caudill (WMS) 6th, 5’6”; Claire Crago (GMS) 7th, 5’.

100-meter hurdles — Alaya Jackson (GMS) 1st, 17.06; Aubrey-Ana Creed (MT) 2nd, 17.65; Brynlee Karnes (GMS) 4th, 18.39; Keionnie Ackley (MT) 5th, 18.84; Aniah Robinson (WMS) 7th, 20.38; Alayah Rickman (HMS) 8th, 20.83.

100-meter dash — Eva Bennett (WMS) 1st, 13.15; Jasmine Bishop (MT) 2nd, 13.61; Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) 3rd, 13.80; Lila Banks (GMS) 4th, 13.97; Eydyn Gibbs (WMS) 5th, 14.07; Hallie Penwell (MT) 6th, 14.09; Heidyn Curl (WMS) 7th, 15.09.

1600-meter run — Alli Knecht (MT) 1st, 6:02.71; Lila Banks (GMS) 2nd, 6:09.05; Kalliegh Freeze (GMS) 3rd, 6:28.58; Karlee Johnson (MT) 5th, 6:55.93; Olivia Sexton (WMS) 8th, 8:01.99.

4 x 100-meter relay — Keira Leach, Aubrey-Ana Creed, Jasmine Bishop, Celia Morrison (MT) 1st, 57.72; Kenzie Worthen, Grayson Barton, Mckayla Hafer, Emmy Province (GMS) 2nd, 58.69; Alexia Miller, Cara Dean, Aniah Robinson, Claire Streitenberger (WMS) 4th, 59.85; Kylee-Ann Scruggs, Jozlyne Fenner, Grace Palmer, Aveah Captain (HMS), 6th, 1:04.06.

400-meter dash — Lily Siler (MT) 1st, 1:00.99; Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) 2nd, 1:07.12; Ella Jordan (HMS) 3rd, 1:07.21; Isabelle Clevenger (GMS) 4th, 1:10.42; Hallie Penwell (MT) 5th, 1:11.48; Hayzel Haithcock (HMS) 6th, 1:15.16; Trinity Moore (WMS) 8th, 1:21.47.

4 x 200-meter relay — Hallie Penwell, Keira Leach, Jasmine Bishop, Molly Wilt (MT) 1st, 2:02.23; Isabelle Clevenger, Kenzie Worthen, Grayson Barton, Emmy Province (GMS) 2nd, 2:04.26; Kylee-Ann Scruggs, Ella Jordan, Grace Palmer, Aveah Captain (HMS), 3rd, 2:06.63; Alexia Miller, Kate Miller, Trinity Moore, Claire Streitenberger (WMS) 4th, 2:12.51.

200-meter hurdles — Alaya Jackson (GMS) 1st, 30.62; Emma Hoppes (MT) 3rd, 33.68; Keionnie Ackley (MT) 4th, 34.14; Brynlee Karnes (GMS) 5th, 34.21; Aniah Robinson (WMS) 7th, 36.17.

800-meter run — Lila Banks (GMS) 1st, 2:37.10; Quinn Swope (HMS) 2nd, 2:39.47; Anna Tackage (WMS) 3rd, 2:44.69; Neka Bragg (WMS) 4th, 2:46.23; Brylee Douglas (GMS) 5th, 2:47.38; Emarey Schurman (HMS) 6th, 3:06.06; Delaney Roberts (MT) 7th, 3:11.05.

200-meter dash — Eva Bennett (WMS) 1st, 27.24; Lily Siler (MT) 2nd, 27.66; Alli Knecht (MT) 4th, 28.66; Brooklyn Bolender (GMS) 5th, 29.26; Kenzie Worthen (GMS) 6th, 30.41; Kenzie Worthen (GMS) 6th, 30.41; Jeorjia Potts (WMS) 7th, 31.46.

4 x 400-meter relay — Molly Wilt, Alli Knecht, Lily Siler, Emma Hoppes (MT) 1st, 4:29.69; Ella Jordan, Miley Messer, Grace Palmer, Quinn Swope (HMS) 2nd, 4:42.84; Anna Tackage, Emma Murphy, Kate Miller, Neka Bragg (WMS) 3rd, 4:47.04; Brylee Douglas, McKenzie West, Jolyn Jett, Kalliegh Freeze (GMS) 4th, 4:49.69.

Long Jump — Grayson Barton (GMS) 2nd, 13’; Celia Morrison (MT) 3rd, 12’5.5”; Jeorjia Potts (WMS) 4th, 12’; Kambriah Tomlin (GMS) 5th, 11’7.5”; Keionnie Ackley (MT) 6th, 11’4”; Hailey Lemaster (WMS) 7th, 11’.

Discus Throw — Cameron Gall (GMS) 2nd, 73’11”; Josilin Steele (MT) 3rd, 67’10”; Rylie Ison (HMS) 4th, 64’7”; Natalie Arnold (MT) 5th, 64’2”; Emma Posey (GMS) 6th, 61’6”; Ava Jones (HMS) 7th, 58’3”; Akira Wilson (WMS) 8th, 57’1”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Brylee Douglas, McKenzie West, Jolyn Jett, Kalliegh Freeze (GMS) 1st, 11:36.78; Parker Wilkin, Cloe Pierson, Emarey Schurman, Quinn Swope (HMS) 2nd, 11:56.17; Delaney Roberts, Jordyn Stevens, Celia Morrison, Emma Hoppes (MT) 3rd, 12:28.22; Guadalupe Mann, Olivia Sexton, Megan Reed, Abigail Huff (WMS) 4th, 13:08.51.

Individual boys results:

Discus Throw — Bentley Hester (GMS) 1st, 132’; Wyatt Sever (MT) 2nd, 107’6”; Matthew Barnard (MT) 3rd, 104’6”; Cale Flowers (GMS) 4th, 98’8”; Brian Woods (WMS) 5th, 89’; Quinn Phillips (WMS) 7th, 86’9”; Austin Huff (HMS) 8th, 81’4”.

Long Jump — Jackson Everhart (WMS) 2nd, 15’6”; Hunter Peabody (GMS) 3rd, 15’5.5”; Holden Clendaniel (GMS) 5th, 14’; Riley Butcher (GMS) 8th, 13’4.5”.

Pole Vault — Cooper Heidler (WMS) 1st, 9’6”; Zayne Knisley (GMS) 3rd, 8’; Karsen Kegg (MT) 4th, 7’6”; Janson Allison (GMS) 6th, 6’6”; Talc Girard (HMS) 7th, 6’6”.

110-meter hurdles — Eduardo Navarrete (WMS) 1st, 17.75; Kainen Allen (HMS) 3rd, 20.03; Karsen Kegg (MT) 4th, 20.59; Miguel Quetchem (MT) 5th, 20.60; Isaac Mincey (GMS) 6th, 20.81; Gavin Anderson (GMS) 7th, 21.12; Colton Osborne (WMS) 8th, 22.10.

100-meter dash — Leighton Anderson (WMS) 1st, 11.49; Jackson Everhart (WMS) 2nd, 12.59; Gabe Carson (MT) 3rd, 12.67; Kolton Lamb (GMS) 4th, 12.71; Eli Richardson (HMS) 6th, 13.00; James Zamora (GMS) 7th, 13.27; Camden LeBeau (MT) 8th, 13.37.

1600-meter run — Alexander Read (HMS) 1st, 5:20.31; Mason Rinal (HMS) 2nd, 5:33.90; Ryan Hatert (MT) 3rd, 5:37.19; Griffin Strider (MT) 4th, 5:47.90; Matthew Jones (WMS) 6th, 5:55.23; Bryson Bihl (GMS) 7th, 6:01.22; Isaac Mincey (GMS) 6:07.41.

4 x 100-meter relay — Dwayne Kinser, Mason Heidler, Jackson Everhart, Sam Pfeifer (WMS) 1st, 53.06; Holden Clendaniel, Holden Lyons, Taitum Lyons, Brady Binegar (GMS) 2nd, 54.14; Karsen Kegg, Camden LeBeau, Miguel Quetchem, Brayden Sebens (MT) 3rd, 54.24; Nathaniel King, Gaige Greer, Kainen Allen, Jayce Newton (HMS) 5th, 56.60.

400-meter dash — Gabe Carson (MT) 1st, 58.16; Easton Inman (HMS) 2nd, 59.93; Jax Vanzant (GMS) 3rd, 1:02.99; Tyler Bender (HMS) 4th, 1:04.78; Bennett Boggs (MT) 5th, 1:06.10; Gavin Stephens (GMS) 6th, 1:06.65; Trenton Gulley (HMS) 1:15.25.

4 x 200-meter relay — Camden LeBeau, Max Johnson, Brayden Sebens, Griffin Strider (MT) 1st, 1:53.14; Nathaniel King, Gaige Greer, Zachary Smith, Jayce Newton (HMS) 3rd, 1:56.15; Gavin Anderson, Taitum Lyons, Holden Lyons, Brady Binegar (GMS) 4th, 1:57.06; Dwayne Kinser, Mason Heidler, Carson Wise, Jaxon Hughes (WMS) 5th, 1:59.51.

200-meter hurdles — Eduardo Navarrete (WMS) 1st, 28.34; Cooper Heidler (WMS) 3rd, 30.37; Kainen Allen (HMS) 4th, 32.12; Max Johnson (MT) 5th, 32.31; Brayden Sebens (MT) 6th, 33.30; Bentley Hester (GMS) 7th, 33.80; Braydon Burkard (HMS) 8th, 35.98.

800-meter run — Alexander Read (HMS) 2:23.85; Hunter Peabody (GMS) 2nd, 2:28.82; Bentley Marsh (GMS) 3rd, 2:29.82; Mason Rinal (HMS) 4th, 2:31.13; Elijah Gullett (MT) 5th, 2:31.95; Ryan Hatert (MT) 7th, 2:35.54.

200-meter dash — Eduardo Navarrete (WMS) 1st, 25.25; Kolton Lamb (GMS) 2nd, 26.86; James Zamora (GMS) 4th, 28.05; Miguel Quetchum (MT) 4th, 28.05; Mason Heidler (WMS) 7th, 28.86; Griffin Strider (MT) 8th, 29.17.

4 x 400-meter relay — Jax Vanzant, Holden Lyons, Bentley Marsh, Hunter Peabody (GMS) 1st, 4:15.00; Bennett Boggs, Elijah Gullett, yan Hatert, Gabe Carson (MT) 2nd, 4:20.88; Easton Inman, Gaige Greer, Tyler Bender, Jayce Newton (HMS) 3rd, 4:21.66; Ryley Wiseman, Landon Rowland, Caleb Atkinson, Braden Curl (WMS) 7th, 5:28.66.

High Jump — Elijah Gullett (MT) 1st, 5’4”; Sam Pfeifer (WMS) 2nd, 5’2”; Kolton Lamb (GMS) 3rd, 5’2”; Eli Richardson (HMS) 5th, 5’; Jaxon Hughes (WMS) 7th, 4’10”; Zachary Smith (HMS) 8th, 4’6”.

Shot Put — Matthew Barnard (MT) 1st, 35’1.5”; Wyatt Sever (MT) 2nd, 34’11.5”; Bentley Hester (GMS) 4th, 34’1.5”; Quinn Phillips (WMS) 5th, 31’8.5”; Hunter Lytle (GMS) 6th, 31’2”; Sebastian Rojas (GMS) 7th, 30’1.5”; Brian Woods (WMS) 8th, 28’’10”.

4 x 800-meter relay — Mason Rinal, Tyler Bender, Easton Inman, Alexander Reed (HMS) 1st, 10:00.77; Bryson Bihl, Bentley Marsh, Bryant Miller, Jax Vanzant (GMS) 2nd, 10:15.93; Matthew Jones, Carson Wise, Caleb Atkinson, Ryley Wiseman (WMS) 4th, 11:44.66; Bryan Calderon, J.D. King, Wesley Creamer, Caleb Esker (MT) 5th, 12:33.99.

Washington and Miami Trace will travel to Chillicothe on Monday to compete in the Frontier Athletic Conference Championships, with field events beginning at 4:30 p.m.