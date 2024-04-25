FCSO deputies intercept vehicle in high-speed pursuit

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — One man is in custody following a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon that began in Hillsboro and ended on Wilson Silcott Road when Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies intercepted the vehicle.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, suffered minor injuries during the crash. According to authorities, he was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was wanted on multiple warrants.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police Department and Washington Court House Police Department were also involved in the pursuit.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more information as it becomes available.