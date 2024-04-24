Car seat inspections offered locally

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Nearly 90% of car seats in the region are installed incorrectly. Take the time to get your car seat inspected by a certified child passenger safety technician.

Fayette County Public Health will host a free car seat checkup event for families and their children on May 1 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at Washington Fire Department, 225 E. Market St., Washington C.H. Seats will be checked by appointment only. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 740-335-5111.

“It’s the responsibility of every single parent and caregiver out there to make sure their children are safely restrained – every trip, every time,” said Liz Deis, Ohio Buckles Buckeyes coordinator at Fayette County Public Health. “We are urging everyone to get their child safety seats inspected. When it comes to the safety of a child, there is no room for mistakes.”

Car Seat Reminders:

Parents and caregivers should follow a few basic guidelines to determine which restraint system is best suited to protect their children in a vehicle:

For the best possible protection keep infants in a back seat, in rear-facing child safety seats, as long as possible—up to the height or weight limit of the particular seat. New American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations encourage kids to ride rear-facing until at least age 2 if the seat allows.

When children outgrow their rear-facing seats, they should ride in forward-facing child safety seats, in a back seat, until they reach the upper weight or height limit of the particular harnessed seat. Many newer seats exceed the old 40 pound weight limit.

Once children outgrow their forward-facing seats, they should ride in booster seats, in the back seat, until the vehicle seat belts fit properly. In Ohio, children are required to ride in a booster seat if they are younger than 8 or shorter than 4’9” tall.

Seat belts fit properly when the lap belt lays across the upper thighs and the shoulder belt rests between the shoulder and collar bone. Children should ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

For more information about Fayette County Public Health, visit the website at faycohd.org.