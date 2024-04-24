Bradshaw hired as Southern Ohio ESC’s 16th superintendent

Curt Bradshaw

WILMINGTON — The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board has selected Curt Bradshaw to serve as the ESC’s 16th superintendent, effective Aug. 1.

Bradshaw will replace Beth Justice, who has served as superintendent since January 2017. She has resigned for the purpose of retirement after a successful 36 years in education.

Bradshaw, who currently serves as the assistant superintendent of the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, holds a bachelor of science in education degree from Miami University, a master of education degree in administration from Xavier University, and an Ohio Gifted/Talented K-12 licensure endorsement, according to a news release. He also holds Ohio teacher, principal, and superintendent licenses.

Bradshaw has been employed by the Southern Ohio ESC for 12 years, serving in a variety of roles, including gifted intervention specialist serving Clinton-Massie Local Schools; coordinator of gifted services & programming serving Blanchester Local Schools, Clinton-Massie Local Schools, and East Clinton Local Schools; school improvement consultant and later director of teaching & learning serving 12 school districts across the Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland county region. Most recently, Bradshaw has served in the capacity of assistant superintendent since January 2023.

Prior to working for the Southern Ohio ESC, Bradshaw taught fifth-grade English language arts at Roy E. Holmes Elementary and sixth-grade English language arts at Wilmington Middle School in the Wilmington City School District.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the governing board for entrusting me with the role of superintendent of the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center. Embarking on this journey as superintendent is both a privilege and a profound responsibility. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to serve our region’s school districts, community agencies, educators, and, most importantly, our students in this capacity. Together, with our dedicated and knowledgeable team, we will empower excellence by transforming education through dynamic partnerships for our students and community. With a collaborative spirit and a commitment to lifelong learning, we will embark on a collective mission to empower the next generation, shaping a brighter future for southern Ohio and beyond,” said Bradshaw.

Dr. Norma Kirby, SOESC board president, said, “The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center Board members are proud to have selected Mr. Curt Bradshaw as our 16th superintendent. Curt’s experience, expertise and enthusiasm will continue to move the SOESC forward to support the region’s districts, communities, and students. We are looking forward to a positive and productive future with Curt as our superintendent.”

The Southern Ohio ESC provides quality regional educational services to the school districts and other community agencies in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.