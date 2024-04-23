Circleville tennis nets win over Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team hosted the Tigers of Circleville for a non-conference match Monday, April 22.

Circleville took the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Jonah Goddard lost to Grant Pinkerton, 4-6, 1-6.

At second singles, Robbie Bennett defeated Justin Darnell, 6-1, 6-4.

Reilly Campbell beat Will Flory at third singles, 6-1, 6-4.

Aiden Pence and Tucker Walton lost to Reid Seimetr and Carlos Vazquez at first doubles, 2-6 2-6.

At second doubles, Holten Pepper and Slade Strider lost to Liam Goodhart and Slater Search, 0-6, 0-6.

Miami Trace has a Frontier Athletic Conference match Wednesday at Jackson.

The Panthers will play at Washington High School Thursday at 7 p.m.