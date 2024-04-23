Blue Lion tennis takes down Hillsboro, 3-2

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team welcomed the team from Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Monday, April 22.
The Blue Lions won the match, taking three courts to two.
At first singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Michael Koogler, 6-0, 6-3.
Mason Mullins defeated Steve Royers at second singles, 6-1, 6-1.
Nathan Upthegrove dropped the first set, but won the next two to claim the match at third singles over Curtis Pegram, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
At first doubles, Jon Rader and Landon Miller lost to Fender and Florea, 5-7, 3-6.
Nick Walker and Will White fell to Hollon and Gavin Brown, 1-6, 6-3, 2-6.
In reserve play, Washington’s Bradley Hunt and Titus Grim beat Jay Reno and Grady Horick, 3-6, 6-3, 3-0.
Washington’s Malachi Sibbett lost to Liam Horick, 0-6.
Washington’s J.D. Liston beat Liam Horick, 6-3.
Washington will host Miami Trace Thursday at 7 p.m. under the lights.