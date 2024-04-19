Christians pray, then believe

Everyone has a belief system that is developed over time. Many have different beliefs as they move through the different seasons of their life. When I think of my beliefs 40 years ago and my beliefs now, I find that I have changed in the way I process things and the way I see life.

Recently, we have dealt with division in our families, churches, and communities which are a catalyst for exhaustion. I know those who have changed what they believe to be true more than once recently. They hear certain things and build an assumption on what we have been told. A short time goes by, they are told something else, so they change their minds once again to not go against the grain. Certain things happen and their entire perception of truth changes, which will affect their fundamental belief system. We seem to be living life like a yo-yo, up one day and down the next.

So many things that are said are not proven. To take them as fact is totally wrong, but it is easy to believe what we hear over and over again. Behind much of what we accept is our bias toward the issue. We want to hear certain things so we are more likely to believe those things that line up with our personal wants and wishes.

Any belief is only as good as the information and intentions that it is based on. I can see how some of my past beliefs were wrong because they were based on bad information and selfish desire. It has been proven that if we are experiencing anxiety we will accept bad advice, therefore we will believe the wrong thing.

Israel is at war and this time that we are experiencing seems to have no predictable outcome; but there is good news. The Word of God says in John 16:13, Howbeit when He, the Spirit of truth, is come, He will guide you into all truth; for He shall not speak of Himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall He speak: and He will show you of things to come.

God’s Word also lets us know that we do not have to be exceptional thinkers or highly intelligent to understand the truth He is giving us. Pray, take God at His Word, and believe that He will show you the truth and the truth will set you free!

