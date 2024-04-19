A different take on an old recipe

Hello!

This week’s recipe is a little different take on a very old recipe.

The word Goulash means a stew of vegetables and meat, usually flavored with paprika. It can be a combination of many different ingredients.

For example, my mom would cook elbow macaroni in tomatoes, add a little hamburger and call it Goulash. When I made the dish, I used elbow macaroni, hamburger and spaghetti sauce with garlic topped with cheese and baked.

This recipe is a Southwestern Goulash. It has that southwest kick of chilies and cilantro.

It was so good, and I’m not a fan of pasta or pasta dishes, however I liked the flavors in this dish and the way they blended.

If you are going to take this dish to a family get together like a picnic or reunion, you might want to double the recipe. People really like this dish.

I typically don’t keep much fresh cilantro, but I do keep the dehydrated cilantro. That’s what I used instead of the fresh. I used two tablespoons of the dry instead of the fresh.

I like to serve this with cole slaw, it seems to pair very nicely with it. On those occasions when I want to do something special, I make breadsticks!

Southwestern Goulash

1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni

1 pound of ground beef

1 medium onion diced.

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained.

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

2/3 cup frozen corn

1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles.

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup minced fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. Cook macaroni according to package directions, drain. Meanwhile, in a six-quart stockpot, cook and crumble beef with onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. 6-8 minutes, drain.

2. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn chiles and dry seasonings, bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, uncovered until flavors are blended, about five minutes. Stir in macaroni and cilantro.

Enjoy!