A different take on an old recipe

Hello!
This week’s recipe is a little different take on a very old recipe.
The word Goulash means a stew of vegetables and meat, usually flavored with paprika. It can be a combination of many different ingredients.
For example, my mom would cook elbow macaroni in tomatoes, add a little hamburger and call it Goulash. When I made the dish, I used elbow macaroni, hamburger and spaghetti sauce with garlic topped with cheese and baked.
This recipe is a Southwestern Goulash. It has that southwest kick of chilies and cilantro.
It was so good, and I’m not a fan of pasta or pasta dishes, however I liked the flavors in this dish and the way they blended.
If you are going to take this dish to a family get together like a picnic or reunion, you might want to double the recipe. People really like this dish.
I typically don’t keep much fresh cilantro, but I do keep the dehydrated cilantro. That’s what I used instead of the fresh. I used two tablespoons of the dry instead of the fresh.
I like to serve this with cole slaw, it seems to pair very nicely with it. On those occasions when I want to do something special, I make breadsticks!
Southwestern Goulash
1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni
1 pound of ground beef
1 medium onion diced.
1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained.
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
2/3 cup frozen corn
1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles.
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon pepper
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ cup minced fresh cilantro
Directions:
1. Cook macaroni according to package directions, drain. Meanwhile, in a six-quart stockpot, cook and crumble beef with onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink. 6-8 minutes, drain.
2. Stir in tomatoes, tomato sauce, corn chiles and dry seasonings, bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, uncovered until flavors are blended, about five minutes. Stir in macaroni and cilantro.
Enjoy!