Capriccio Jubilee Singers to perform at WCH Grace Methodist Church

The Capriccio Jubilee Singers from Columbus will be performing a concert at the WCH Grace Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

The concert is sponsored by the Perse Harlow Endowment and the Fayette Charitable Foundation. Admission is $10 at the door, students admitted free.

The concert is called “Rock My Soul” with soloists Carrie Robb, Anita Berry, and the group will sing a variety of gospel songs. Larry Griffin is their founder and artistic director, a former Washington High School choir director. Local, Richard Glass of the First Presbyterian Church, is a member of the ensemble.

The featured work “Gospel Mass,” by Robert Ray, will be sung along with selections of spirituals by various other composers. They sing a variety of jazz, gospel and classics. All are welcome to attend.