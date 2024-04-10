WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 9

Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Kohler Drive in reference to an intoxicated male. Upon arrival, officers located the offender and he was showing signs of recent drug usage. The offender was around numerous citizens and was unable to care for himself. Chad E. Davis, 45, was arrested for disorderly conduct and was transported to the Adena Fayette Medical Center ER for treatment. Davis was issued a summons to appear in court.

April 7

Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 6:52 a.m., a female was arrested at the Bluestone after causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

April 4

Theft: Officers responded to Pettit’s Gas Station, 303 E. Court St., in regards to a theft complaint that occurred the night before. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with the store manager and they were able to provide video of the offender stealing three jars of Ole Smoky Moonshine at approximately 10 p.m. The manager requested theft charges, and a warrant was issued for the offender.

Theft: At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to Home Depot, 300 Depot Drive, in reference to an internal theft that occurred on March 22. Officers spoke with asset protection and the offender. Officers determined the total loss for the business was $306.94. The offender, identified as Shannon Bach, 34, was issued a summons for theft and was escorted off the property.