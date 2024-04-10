WC set to host FAFSA 101 Night info session

WILMINGTON — Millions of students across the United States who are planning to attend college this fall are finding themselves in a holding pattern due to the federal government’s delayed updating of FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

According to a news release, Wilmington College cares about FAFSA concerns and is hosting a financial aid information session, FAFSA 101 Night, on April 22. The program begins with a complimentary dinner in the Top of Pyle Student Center at 5:30 p.m. followed by the info session at 6:30 p.m. in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture.

The FAFSA is the vehicle that annually determines students’ eligibility for federal grants, work-study funds and student loans. Cost is a major concern in determining a student’s access to college and 100 percent of Wilmington College students receive some form of merit aid.

WC President Corey Cockerill said the College cares about those affordability concerns and wishes to help. “We recognize that many families whose sons and daughters are attending or are interested in attending WC are experiencing anxiety and frustration due to this situation that has delayed their financial aid awards.”

The College has a long history of making higher education accessible. It expects the government’s FAFSA situation to be remedied soon so that when coupled with the College’s aid package, students will have accurate knowledge of the cost of their educational investment.

“We know you want the best college experience for your student. That’s our goal too,” Cockerill added. “We care.”

College officials at FAFSA 101 Night will provide a status report on the FAFSA situation along with information on changes to the FAFSA this year, the benefits of filing a FAFSA, the FAFSA Simplification Act and the next steps in the financial aid process.

Those attending the dinner should arrive at Pyle Center (1870 Quaker Way) by 5:30 p.m. so admission staff can direct guests to the casual dinner. Those planning to not eat dinner should arrive by 6:30 p.m. at the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture on College and Elm streets.

For those prospective students or their parents unable to attend FAFSA 101 Night, they are welcome to contact WC’s Admission Office (phone: 937-481-2260 or via email: [email protected]) for the latest information.