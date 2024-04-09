Locals in awe of solar eclipse

Greenfield native Kristen Lare captured these photos of the solar eclipse from Parma Heights, Ohio on Monday.
Greenfield native Kristen Lare captured these photos of the solar eclipse from Parma Heights, Ohio on Monday.
Employees at the Fayette County Courthouse enjoyed their view of the solar eclipse on Monday.
Locals gathered with family and friends at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville for the total solar eclipse.
Locals gathered with family and friends at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville for the total solar eclipse.
Locals gathered with family and friends at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville for the total solar eclipse.
Locals gathered with family and friends at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville for the total solar eclipse.
Employees at The Willow restaurant took time to view the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Students at Cherry Hill Primary enjoyed fun activities at school prior to the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Miami Trace Elementary students were excited to receive their viewing glasses ahead of the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Carriage Court members and staff celebrated the total solar eclipse.
Carriage Court members and staff celebrated the total solar eclipse.
Carriage Court members and staff celebrated the total solar eclipse.
Washington Court House Dental staff watched the solar eclipse together with their eclipse glasses.