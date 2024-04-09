EMS District runs discussed at commissioners’ meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At the commissioners’ meeting on Monday, the director of the Fayette County Life Squad — later known as the Fayette County EMS and now known by the official name of Fayette County EMS District as of Jan. 1, 2024 — gave his report of total EMS runs for March 2024.

The EMS District is a standalone public service entity that is funded by a three-year 1.9-mill levy passed in November 2023 affecting only the citizens of participating townships and municipalities.

Director Rod List said that the EMS District is now comprised of the following townships: Concord, Green, Wayne, Marion, Union, Madison, Paint, Jasper, part of Perry Township, the City of Washington Court House, the Village of Milledgeville, the Village of Bloomingburg, the Village of Octa, and the Village of New Holland.

The exceptions to the district participation are Jefferson Township, which maintains their own EMS service, and the portion of Perry Township that is the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Each participating entity has a representative on the Fayette County EMS District Board of Trustees who are responsible for running the EMS District, according to List.

List has previously stated that they average over 4,500 requests for service annually, while maintaining a response time of under seven minutes in a county with approximately 406 square miles.

In March 2024 they reported 1,097 runs, with an average response time of six-and-a-half minutes on scene. List said they have had no turnover of employees, and discussed their drug replacement procedure after administration of a drug in an ambulance. After the discussion, commissioner Tony Anderson suggested that List put a camera, such as a Ring camera, on the cabinet where the drugs are kept at the EMS base.

In other activity, Roland LeMaster, representing Parrett Insurance Company, and John Brownlee, managing director of Property and Casualty Insurance of CORSA (County Risk Sharing Authority) of Columbus, presented the commissioners with their 2024 county insurance coverage proposal for their consideration. The CORSA authority covers over 70 of the 88 Ohio counties for insurance coverage.

The insurance renewal proposed to the commissioners for the totality of county insurance of approximately $6 million, would be a premium of $266,534 with a three-year renewal participation agreement, as in the past, for their 2024-25 Subsidized Risk Management Services. The insurance cost has risen at a rate of 9.83% for 2024. The Fayette County three-year agreement expires April 30, 2024 and the proposal included several options, such as deductibles, and covers county property owned, automobiles, like sheriff’s cars, general liability and more.

The commissioners have until the renewal date to consider the proposal and pay the premium to cover public officials, automobiles, property, general liability, law enforcement liability – jail, and law enforcement – non-jail.

The commissioners have been inviting other administrators and county commissioners from surrounding counties to visit the new Honda plant in Jeffersonville for tours and to learn about employment opportunities that will be available for citizens of their respective counties. Highland County has visited and on Wednesday, Clinton County representatives will be taking the tour with the Fayette County Commissioners. Other counties include Greene, Ross, and Pickaway, according to Dan Dean.

Dean said the Honda plant is approximately two months ahead of construction schedule and a one-million gallon water tank is being constructed at the site. The plant is expecting to hire 2,220 employees and within these mentioned counties, it would only be an approximate 30 minute commute to work.

After the presentations to the commissioners, Fayette County Recorder Kim Coil-Butler introduced her new recorder’s office employee, Jennifer McMurray, to the commissioners.