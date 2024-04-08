Shrine Club holds another successful spaghetti dinner

The takeout line was in full swing at the start of the Shriners spaghetti dinner at 4 p.m. at the Mahan Building Saturday. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Shrine Club has been holding semi-annual spaghetti dinners for approximately the past 50 years, according to past president Doug Marine.

The dinners were previously held at the old Washington High School cafeteria, until the new school on Elm Street was built and the club moved to the Mahan Building for their eat-in or take-out dinners of spaghetti, salad, cookie for dessert, and beverage for $10.

Serving times were 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. All money raised goes to support Shriners’ Hospitals for Children, according to Marine.