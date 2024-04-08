Free eye exams, glasses for uninsured individuals offered at Community Health Fair

Fayette County Public Health will sponsor free eye exams for uninsured individuals at this year’s Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 1. The screenings are provided by “Better Vision, Better Hope,” a non-profit out of Texas. Employees from Optique Family Vision Services volunteer their time to assist during the health fair. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Uninsured individuals are eligible to receive a free eye exam and a pair of glasses at this year’s Community Health Fair & Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 1.

The screenings are sponsored by Fayette County Public Health and provided by “Better Vision, Better Hope,” a non-profit out of Texas. Employees from Optique Family Vision Services volunteer their time to assist during the health fair.

The eye exam will take place on the day of the health fair, and there will be frames available to choose from. The glasses are processed by a lab in Texas and will need to be picked up at Fayette County Public Health once they are ready.

“There are 50 appointments available but they fill up fast, so I would encourage anyone who is uninsured and needs glasses to visit our website call us at 740-335-5910 as soon as possible to secure an appointment,” said Missy Smith, public information officer at Fayette County Public Health.

The direct link to schedule is bit.ly/24bhbv.

This year’s event will once again be held at Grace Community Church, Glenn Avenue. Screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the Columbus Zoo will make an appearance at noon. For more information about the health fair, visit Fayette County Public Health on Facebook at facebook.com/faycohd.