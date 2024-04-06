Lady Lions fall to Lady Cane, 8-2

Lady Lion senior Addison Knisley connects on a pitch during the home game against Wilmington on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Less than 24 hours after run-ruling Oakwood 11-1, the Washington Lady Lion softball team (3-3) would host former SCOL rivals in the Wilmington Lady Hurricane (3-1).

Both teams sported special ribbons in honor of Lynchburg-Clay student Aralyn Slack, aged 11, who recently passed away after a courageous battle with Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive brain tumor.

The game remained tightly contested through five innings, but Wilmington added seven runs combined in the sixth and seventh innings to head back to Clinton County with an 8-2 victory.

Lilly Shaw suffered the loss on the mound for the Lady Lions, allowing eight runs on 22 hits, with three walks and nine strikeouts.

The score was 8-0 when Washington came to their final at-bats in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lady Lions would score two runs, but could not fully close the gap.

Trinity Hixon led off the inning with a single, and June Maddux drew a walk. Adysun Bartruff grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Hixon and moved Maddux to third. Olivia Haycook singled later in the inning to score Maddux, plating their second and final run of the contest.

Offensively for the Lady Lions, Haycook led the team going 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Washington’s only other hit came from Hixon, who went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Haycook, Hixon, and Maddux each stole a base for the Lady Lions.

Washington (3-4) is back in action on Tuesday at home against Hillsboro.

Wilmington (4-1) will compete again on Wednesday at Goshen.