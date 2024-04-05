Locals prepare to experience the solar eclipse

This coming Monday, locals have the opportunity to experience the total solar eclipse, which is expected to begin at around 3 p.m.

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville will be offering an unobstructed view of the solar eclipse from its spacious parking lot for family and friends to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

The outlets will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for locals to “shop till they eclipse.” Customers can also enjoy a cosmic game of bowling at Destination Outlets Bowling Alley under the shadow of the moon – “a unique experience that blends entertainment with the wonders of the universe.”

According to Superintendent Kim Pittser, Miami Trace Local Schools will be closed on Monday, April 8, for the safety of the students, as the eclipse is anticipated to occur during the time of dismissal, which could have students traveling on the road during the time of the eclipse.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of this event, Fayette County Public Health has provided eclipse glasses to all students, which will be sent home with them prior to the event. Additionally, following the eclipse, the students will engage in discussion to enhance the excitement and learning about the total solar eclipse.

Washington Court House City Schools will be operating on a two-hour early release schedule on Monday. Washington High School and Washington Middle School will release at 11:30 a.m., Belle Aire Intermediate will release at 12 p.m., and Cherry Hill Primary will release at 12:30 p.m.

All students will receive a free pair of viewing glasses prior to dismissal on Monday.

Fayette County Public Health and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau have partnered to provide free eclipse glasses to local citizens prior to the eclipse.

The free, protective glasses can be found at these locations: Fayette County Public Health in Washington Court House, Jeffersonville Village Office, Bloomingburg Municipal Building, and Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville.

The glasses meet ISO 12312-2 certification, and there will be a limit of two pairs per household while the supplies last.

Fayette County Public Health, along with Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau, have also provided tips for a safe viewing of the solar eclipse:

– Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses, and no matter how dark, regular sunglasses are not safe to view the sun. Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker than regular sunglasses and must comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

– Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched or damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

– Always supervise children using solar filters. Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse sunglasses or solar viewers before looking up at the bright sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filter – do not remove it while still looking up at the sun.

– Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

– Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, a telescope, binoculars or other optical devices while using your eclipse glasses or hand-held solar viewer – the concentrated solar rays will damage the filter and enter your eyes, causing serious injury.

– Seek expert advice before using a solar filter with any optical device. Note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any optical device.