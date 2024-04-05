Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 8-12 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit
TUESDAY
Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, animal crackers
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 8-12 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
8 a.m. Board meeting
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
9:30 a.m. Spring painting (must sign up)
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch