Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 8-12 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit

TUESDAY

Sausage gravy over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, animal crackers

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, tossed salad, fruit, crackers

FRIDAY

Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 8-12 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

8 a.m. Board meeting

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Spring painting (must sign up)

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch