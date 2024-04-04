WCHCS ‘Arts Roar’ to return April 11

Washington Court House City Schools announces the return of ARTS ROAR, a day dedicated to celebrating the fine arts throughout the Blue Lion Family.

On Thursday, April 11, the community is invited to an evening immersed in the arts, featuring a rolling art show, scavenger hunt, concert, and the induction of Andy Sheridan ’06 into the inaugural WCHCS Arts Hall of Fame.

The rolling art show will showcase noteworthy visual art pieces created by students throughout the school year, along with some special surprises crafted specifically for this occasion. With a schedule that overlaps, attendees are invited to explore the students’ creations across various buildings.

The rolling art show schedule is as follows:

– 4-5 p.m.: Cherry Hill Primary School

– 4:30-5:30 p.m.: Belle Aire Intermediate School

– 5-6 p.m.: Historic Washington Auditorium

– 5:30-6:30 pm: Washington Middle School

While admiring the visual art displays, visitors are encouraged to keep an eye out for details about an engaging scavenger hunt, as prizes will be available for a select number of successful individuals.

At 7 p.m., the Washington High School gymnasium will come alive with student-musicians from all buildings, presenting a captivating concert featuring individual and group performances of a lifetime.

To culminate the evening, WCHCS will induct its first-ever individual into the inaugural Arts Hall of Fame. Sheridan, a 2006 graduate, will be celebrated for his record-setting career in the music industry. The induction ceremony will take place during the concert at WHS.

The entire evening is open to the public and admission is free.