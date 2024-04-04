Minutes from the Fayette County Commissioners meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At a recent meeting, the Fayette County Commissioners entered into a contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. for collection and disposal of waste material at the Fayette County Jail — two eight-yard containers serviced three times every week at $845.35 per month.

The term of the agreement is three years and it will automatically renew for a successive three-year term unless either party gives written notice of their intent not to renew the agreement by certified mail.

In other business:

The commissioners entered into an agreement with Community Action Commission of Fayette County for the administration of the Community Development Block Grant Program, Allocation Grant B-F-23-1A W-1. The terms of the agreement are from Sept. 1, 2023 through Oct. 31, 2025.

Fayette County Deputy Engineer Jason Little was authorized to enter into a contract as presented by Atlas Technical Consultants, LLC, out of Cincinnati, to provide geotechnical exploration services for the new bridge to be placed on Danville Road. The bridge is part of the Round 38 OPWC project for this year.

The commissioners accepted the proposed estimate from Bob Mowrey, of Washington Court House, to paint the interior of the Fayette County Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. The estimated cost is $9,900 and will be paid with American Rescue Plan funds.

The commissioners accepted the quote from Fayette Carpet, Inc., 210 E. Market St., to provide carpet tiles for the fourth floor of the Fayette County Administrative Services Building, 133 S. Main St., at a cost of $14,396, which includes six extra boxes. Fayette Carpet requires a 10% deposit prior to filling the order.

The commissioners authorized Fillmore Construction, out of Leesburg, to install an ADA ramp at the intersection of West Main and West Market streets in Washington C.H. The total cost of installation is $10,200.

The commissioners adopted the following resolution of support of the applicants listed below into the Ohio Department of Agriculture Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program:

“WHEREAS: On the 25th day of March, 2024, the Fayette County Commissioners received a request from the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District for support of their application to the State of Ohio for purchase of an agricultural easement(s) of one or more single county properties located at:

“LANDOWNER TOWNSHIP ACRES ADDRESS

Carson Trust – North Marion 107.05 5674 Wash. Waterloo Rd

Spahr Farms LLC -1900 Jefferson 28.09 14870 Pleasant View Road NW

Haymaker Trust Madison 286.56 10512 Wissler Rd

“WHEREAS: The Fayette County Board of Commissioners has reviewed this request and has determined that the nomination of the property for the purchase of agricultural easements is compatible with the long-range goals regarding farmland preservation of the county area; and,

“WHEREAS: The Commissioners find the request for the agricultural easement(s) acceptable; and,

“NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED BY THE FAYETTE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS AS FOLLOWS:

“That the local governing body hereby supports the request for nomination of the property for purchase of agricultural easements;

“That the local governing body hereby acknowledges that only one local sponsor can co-hold the easement with Ohio Department of Agriculture and that Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District will be the co-holder of the easement;

“That the Clerk is hereby directed to release to Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District a signed copy of this resolution for inclusion with applications to the Ohio Department of Agriculture Office of Farmland Preservation.”